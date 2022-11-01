5 best tech deals on Target during Black Friday Sale 2022

Black Friday sales are in full swing on major online retail websites. Several products are being sold at massive discounts, making the sale one of the most lucrative opportunities for buyers looking to save a few bucks on their purchases.

The current sale at Target began last month on October 6, and the deals are expected to last until Christmas Eve. Since this is a long period, prices on some products can go up or certain gadgets can become available for cheaper than the numbers listed here.

Overall, Target is offering some lucrative deals on a number of gadgets that users can pick up this season. The list includes streaming devices, TVs, gaming consoles, mice, and headphones, along with many other exciting deals.

A guide to the best deals on Target this Black Friday Sale 2022

1) Roku Streaming Stick 4K ($24.99)

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K (Image via Target)

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is an attractive option for users seeking a solid smart TV experience. It supports all major streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+. The device is also capable of streaming HDR10 Plus content if the panel supports the technology. In terms of audio capabilities, it can stream Dolby Vision content.

To add to this, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K also comes with support for voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple's Siri. The gadget is currently available for only half its price on Target this Black Friday sale. Potential customers can pick it up for $24.99.

2) Second-gen Amazon Echo Show 8 ($69.99)

The Second-gen Amazon Echo Show 8 (Image via Target)

The second-gen Amazon Echo Show 8 is a great smart-home gadget. it packs a decently sized display and comes with full support for Amazon Alexa. The display also displays weather information, alarms, and news.

On Target, users can purchase the device for $69.99, which makes it about 46% cheaper than its original MSRP. The device costs $129.99 when sold at its regular price.

3) Sony WF-1000XM4 ($179.99)

The Sony Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - WF-1000XM4 (Image via Target)

The Sony WF-1000XM4 packs stellar audio quality, a comfortable experience, and an attractive look all in one package. The earbuds also sport decent noise cancelation, and come with wireless charging. It has IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The earbuds are originally priced at $280. However, the WF-1000XM4s can be picked up for $180, making it one of the best deals this Black Friday.

4) Google Pixel 6A (128 GB, unlocked) ($299)

The Google Pixel 6a 5G Unlocked (128GB) (Image via Target)

The Google Pixel 6A is one of the best options for a smartphone under $500. The 128 GB and unlocked variant of the phone is available for a lucrative price at Target during the Black Friday sale. The Pixel 6A comes with an OLED 6.1" display with FHD resolution, 6 GB of RAM, and a decent camera setup.

While the smartphone sells for around $449, users can pick up the device for a third of its price on Target. On the retailer's website, the device is now available for $299.

5) iRobot Roomba j7 Plus ($599)

The iRobot Roomba j7 Plus (Image via Target)

The iRobot Roomba j7 Plus is a great smart home device that can be employed to clean households with little to no human supervision. The robot can conduct multiple cleanings per day via the bundled app.

The cleaning robot is currently available for a massive discount on Target. While its original price is $800, users can pick up the device for 25% off during the Black Friday sale. The Roomba j7 Plus is sold for $600 on the retailer's website.

Poll : 0 votes