Is iPhone 13 and 13 Pro worth buying during Black Friday sale? Expected prices, specs, and more explained

Black Friday is one of the best sales days of the year, and outlets might decide to put the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro on sale.

Apple products are typically quite expensive, so any discount will certainly be welcomed by consumers as Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw closer.

Apple stores seldom put their products on sale, but other storefronts, such as Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon, could certainly take a few hundred dollars off the top for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro.

With that in mind, are the phones worth purchasing? We will go over the specs for the phones and more to help inform your decision-making.

Why the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are worth picking up on Black Friday

While the iPhone 13 is the last-generation Apple cell phone, it’s still a phone that was well-received by the public. Many find the current-generation device to be too expensive and will want to get the 13 or 13 Pro for their loved ones when Black Friday rolls around.

The Apple device wowed reviewers when it came to its improved battery life, 120Hz ProMotion display, and updated camera system. The new “Cinematic Mode” also impressed people. While this phone didn’t bring a ton of updates from the iPhone 12, it was still well-received by the public and tech outlets.

However, there are two models: the iPhone 13 and the 13 Pro. Both may be on sale to some degree during Black Friday. They’re fairly similar to each other, with each design having some minor differences.

The iPhone 13 features ionized aluminum edges, whereas the 13 Pro offers stainless steel edges with a matte frosted back. However, what about more detailed specifications?

iPhone 13 specs

Storage Capacity: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB (No card slot)

128 GB/256 GB/512 GB (No card slot) Size/Weight: 5.78”, 6.14 ounces

5.78”, 6.14 ounces Display: 6.1” Super Retina XDR display

6.1” Super Retina XDR display Resolution: 1170 x 2532 resolution at 460ppi

1170 x 2532 resolution at 460ppi Protection: Ceramic Shield glass

Ceramic Shield glass OS: iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 16.1

iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 16.1 CPU: Hexacore-core

Hexacore-core GPU: Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Main Camera (Dual): 12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide)

Main Camera Video: 4K224/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.

4K224/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec. Selfie Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), ⅓.6” SL 3D (depth/biometrics sensor)

12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), ⅓.6” SL 3D (depth/biometrics sensor) Selfie Camera Video: [email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

[email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS Sensors: Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery: Li-Ion 3240 mAh, non-removable (12.41 Wh)

Li-Ion 3240 mAh, non-removable (12.41 Wh) Colors: Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red, Green

13 Pro specs

Storage Capacity: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB (No card slot)

128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB (No card slot) Size/Weight: 5.78”, 7.20 ounces

5.78”, 7.20 ounces Display: 6.1” Super Retina XDR OLED, 120 Hz HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)

6.1” Super Retina XDR OLED, 120 Hz HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Resolution: 1170 x 2532 resolution at 460ppi

1170 x 2532 resolution at 460ppi Protection: Ceramic Shield glass

Ceramic Shield glass OS: iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 16.1

iOS 15, upgradable to iOS 16.1 CPU: Hexacore-core

Hexacore-core GPU: Apple GPU (5-core graphics)

Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Main Camera (Triple): 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7", 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7", 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, 1/3.5", OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.5", PDAF

Features: Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)

Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama) Main Camera Video: [email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec.

[email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode ([email protected]), stereo sound rec. Selfie Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6" SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) HDR

12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6" SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) HDR Selfie Camera Video: [email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

[email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS Sensors: Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery: Li-Ion 3095 mAh, non-removable (12.11 Wh)

Li-Ion 3095 mAh, non-removable (12.11 Wh) Colors: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, Alpine Green

While only marginally improved from the iPhone 12, the improved cameras and battery life are the major draws of these particular Black Friday phones. What could they cost, though, going into Black Friday?

As of this writing, no official deals have been announced, but they are available at BestBuy for a number of prices.

The 13 5G 128GB is available for $599.99 ($200 off), and the 13 Pro 5G 128GB is available for $899.99 ($100 off). Fans of Apple products should not expect a sale much greater than this, but that is, of course, subject to change.

However, considering Walmart offered iPhone models for $300 off in 2021, the discount could go up, as it is another year old, and iPhone 14 is the current device.

For Apple fans looking for a new mobile device, it is certainly worth picking up the iPhone13 or iPhone13 Pro when Black Friday rolls around. The two devices feature very similar features, but the 13 is honestly the better pick unless you need increased storage or a more advanced camera.

