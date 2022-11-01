iPhone 13 vs Pixel 6: which last-gen flagship is a worth purchase in 2022?

The iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6 are no longer the flagships of their respective product lines, with the release of a new generation being made by their brands. That doesn't necessarily mean that the two devices have lost their prowess in the market. Each of them comes with hardware far above industry standards and can perform exceptionally well, despite being more than a year old.

Hence, there's no doubt about picking either in 2022, as both can perform effortlessly for a few years. The tricky question arises when a buyer has to choose between the two. After all, both flagships have their pros and cons that balance out the equations.

The choice becomes more complex as the two devices belong to different ecosystems. The iPhone 13 runs on Apple's patented iOs, whereas the Google Pixel 6 is widely regarded as the best Android has to offer. However, there are some subtle benefits to one over the other, as far as value for money is concerned.

The iPhone 13 and the Google Pixel 6 are well worth the investment in 2022, despite the release of newer models

Before picking between the two, one must go through the key differences between the iPhone 13 and the Google Pixel 6. This will allow the buyer to know the pros and cons of each device compared to the other.

The first big difference is in terms of the screen size. Even when compared between the base versions, Apple's device has a 6.1" screen compared to the 6.4" on the other. This makes the 13th-generation iPhone much more compact. While the two brands bring a lot of technicalities in defining their displays, there isn't much difference.

Another big difference is in terms of the refresh rate of the screens, as the Google Pixel 6 offers a 90 Hz refresh rate. This is a disappointment on the part of the iPhone 13 as a device at this price range should have the ability to go over 60.

While the 13th generation iPhone has lesser RAM, it's made up with the help of the A15 Bionic. As good as the Tensor chip is, the A15 Bionic outperforms it, and it has also been used on the base variant of the iPhone 14. In contrast, Google has opted for a new generation of Tensor chips across all variants of the Pixel 7.

The iPhone 13 is ahead and even comes with HDR capabilities in terms of display and sound. That, however, comes at the cost of battery life, where the Google Pixel 6 is ahead.

Now there are more aspects to judge for both sets of devices before a final verdict can be made. The Google Pixel 6 starts from $599, while the iPhone 13 is $100 costlier. Both devices are now available at discounts on occasion, with the Black Friday sale being a hot period for getting both devices at a cheaper price.

The final verdict

Despite an inferior display, the Google Pixel 6 is a better value for money due to advantages in other areas. Batteries are an essential component, so that's one area where the device is ahead. While some might prefer a more compact design, the 6.1" screens are too small.

Even with a crispier display, being limited to 60 Hz takes off some of the shine. 90 Hz should be the bare minimum by today's standards when someone invests so much in a phone. While the A15 Bionic might be one of the best mobile processors, the Tensor is very close to its performance capabilities.

Poll : 0 votes