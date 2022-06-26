5 best Android gaming phones with 90 Hz display for gaming in 2022

The most recent development in the gaming industry is gaming phones, which let you play games without lagging or freezing. A high Hz or FPS display screen is to blame for this. The metric that measures how fluid a game is to play is Hertz (Hz) or Frame Per Second (FPS).

Thanks to this, players are also guaranteed a professional gaming experience across all of their devices. The better the gaming phone, the higher the refresh rate, like 90 and 120 Hz.

The following is a list of phones players should explore for a 90 Hz display.

5) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Cost: $450

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Octa-core Snapdragon 778G

This is one of the top gaming phones available because of its 90 Hz display. It has a 90 Hz refresh rate display panel and an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor. It is perfect for graphically demanding games due to its 6.7-inch display panel and 6 GB of RAM.

You may play video games for extended periods without suffering slowness or energy issues due to the 5000 mAh battery life. Additionally, fingerprint readers and 25W rapid charging are supported. Games like Pubg and BGMI benefit from such phones.

4) Redmi Note 10S

Cost: $259

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

Thanks to its 6 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G95 engine, which enables it to give the best gaming experience imaginable, the Redmi Note 10S is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones. Thanks to it, you can play games at 90 FPS without them freezing.

Due to its 5000 mAh battery, gamers who play for extended periods won't have to be concerned about heat or battery life. It is unquestionably one of the best cheap gaming phones for Roblox and BGMI, thanks to its 90 Hz refresh rate display panel.

3) ASUS Rog 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

This list must include the Asus ROG 5S Pro, which is widely regarded as one of the best gaming phones available in the market. Thanks to the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 CPU and 18 GB RAM, consumers will have the best gaming experience they've ever had.

Professional gamers who play Genshin Impact and Roblox will benefit from the gaming giant's 144 Hz frame rate, 512 GB of storage, and 6.7-inch screens. The phone has a sizable 6,000mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. It runs ROG UI and Android 11-based UI.

2) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Cost: $788

Battery: 4000 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 888

The best Android gaming phone currently available in the premium segment is, without a doubt, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Thanks to a significantly improved display over G200 and a stronger GPU, this device can manage even the most demanding users for an entire day without requiring them to find a charging outlet.

You can play graphically demanding games without being concerned about battery life or slowness thanks to Snapdragon 888 and a 6.8-inch screen. This phone's 90 Hz display screen makes it ideal for graphically demanding games like BGMI and Clash of Clans.

1) Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Cost: $799

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Samsung Galaxy S22 offers a reliable Android experience, is speedy, and can combat sickness. It's a small upgrade that keeps the S21's greatest quality while enhancing the camera and CPU and builds quality to produce a good Android tablet.

Thanks to its Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 8 GB of RAM, it is the perfect device for gaming at Hz. You can play games like Clash Royale and Roblox for extended periods without freezing because of the 5000 mAh battery life.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

