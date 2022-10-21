October is almost over, and the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales 2022 are almost here. Halloween is only like a week away; it announces the beginning of the year-end sales season. Starting from Halloween, the sales season will last until the New Year. Buyers will enjoy Christmas, Black Friday, Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales throughout the meantime.

Whether it's a gift to someone close or a gift to yourself, this festive season is the best time to spread gifts and happiness. Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales are two of the greatest electronics sales to check out if someone is looking for electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, gadgets, accessories, or home appliances.

So, here are a few of the best Android smartphones under $500 to buy during Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales in 2022.

10 best Android smartphone deals under $500 during Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales 2022

1) Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Snapdragon 695

6.6" FHD+ 120 Hz

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 128GB storage

50MP quad camera

5000 mAh w/ 25W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is one of the lower-end models of Samsung's mid-range A series smartphones. By making compromises with the display, Samsung has put a Snapdragon 695 processor in this sub-$300 smartphone.

People looking for a smartphone under $300 should opt for this during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales in 2022. The 50MP quad-camera system gives a decent performance. And the 5000mAh two-day battery supports 25 Watts of fast charging.

Normal price $227.00

2) Motorola Edge 2021

Snapdragon 778G

6.8" FHD+ 144 Hz

8GB RAM

256GB storage

108MP triple camera

5000 mAh w/ 30W TurboPower charging

The Motorola Edge 2021 is a budget-oriented power-packed Android smartphone. It has a good Snapdragon 778G processor, handling almost any Android game in high settings. Its triple camera setup features a great 108MP primary lens with Ultra Pixel Technology, an 8MP ultra-wide + macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Besides that, in this price range, Motorola offers 256GB RAM and a 144Hz display, which is pretty impressive. People on a tight budget should check this out during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales in 2022.

Normal price $349.99

3) Moto G Stylus 5G

Snapdragon 695

6.8" FHD+ 120 Hz

8GB RAM

512GB storage

50MP triple camera

5000 mAh w/ 30W TurboPower charging

If someone is looking to get a stylus phone under budget, Moto G Stylus 5G is the one they should look for during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales in 2022. It has a significant 6.8" FHD+ 120 Hz, though it's not AMOLED. The 50MP triple camera setup gives a decent performance.

The Snapdragon 695 is a good mid-range 5G processor with pretty good performance in gaming. The 2-day 5000 mAh supports 30 Watts TurboPower charging.

Normal price $349.99

4) OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Snapdragon 888

6.8" QHD+ 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO

8GB RAM

512GB storage

47MP triple camera

4500 mAh w/ 65W Warp Charge

Under budget, people who want to experience the OnePlus x Hasselblad camera system should get the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G during Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales in 2022. Recently, after OnePlus reduced its price, it has become one of the best smartphones in the sub-$500 range.

The stunning 6.8" QHD+ 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO display is the best in this price range. The 47MP triple camera system, powered by Hasselblad, is renowned for producing great colors with clarity. Its 4500 mAh battery supports WarpCharge 65T.

Normal price $399.99

5) Pixel 6A

Google Tensor

6.3" FHD+ OLED

6GB RAM

128GB storage

12.2MP dual camera

4410 mAh w/ 18W charging

The Google Pixel 6A is currently the cheapest Google Pixel device one can buy. The price will hopefully be reduced even further during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales 2022. It is the first Pixel A series smartphone with a dual-camera system and the same processor as the mainstream Pixel models.

Regarding the processor, Pixel 6A comes with Google's first-gen Tensor CPU, which provides adequate performance. The 6.3" FHD+ OLED display is pretty good, but Google still decided to stick with the 60Hz refresh rate, which is one of the cons of this device.

Normal price $449.99

6) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Exynos 1280

6.5" FHD+ 120 Hz SAMOLED

Up to 6GB RAM

Up to 128GB storage

64MP quad camera

5000 mAh w/ 25W fast charging

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a mid-range smartphone belonging to the Galaxy A series. It is the top-tier model in the Galaxy A series. Its stunning 6.5" FHD+ 120 Hz Super AMOLED display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. This Android smartphone also comes with IP67 dust and water resistance.

An excellent quad-camera system consisting of a 64MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth shooter is one of the best anyone can get in this price range. Samsung fans looking for a good mid-range smartphone should check this out during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales in 2022.

Normal price starting from $449.99

7) Pixel 6

Google Tensor

6.3" FHD+ OLED 90Hz

8GB RAM

256GB storage

50MP dual camera

4614 mAh w/ 30W fast charging

The Google Pixel 6 was the base model from last year's Google Pixel 6 series. It was the first Google smartphone to come with a Tensor processor. Although it lacked a telephoto lens, the 50MP wide + 12MP ultrawide camera system was the best of its class.

The 4614 mAh battery supports 30 Watts fast charging, but users must buy the charger separately. It is also the first Google Pixel phone with an under-display fingerprint scanner. Alongside the usual black, it had two other unique color variants, Sorta Seafoam and Kinda Coral.

Starting from $496

8) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Snapdragon 888

6.4" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120 Hz

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 256GB storage

12MP triple camera

4500 mAh w/ 25W fast charging

Entering Samsung's premium range, they have the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE right at the beginning. Samsung has been putting the relatively cheaper FE variants in their flagship S series, starting with the Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE is now its proper successor. People looking to experience the Samsung smartphone for the first time should get this during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales 2022.

The Galaxy S21 FE carries several flagship Samsung smartphone features, including the fantastic 6.4" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz fast refresh rate, the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, the flagship camera system, wireless charging, and much more.

Normal price starting from $598.98

9) Google Pixel 7

Google Tensor G2

6.3" FHD+ 90Hz OLED

8GB RAM

Up to 256GB storage

50MP dual camera

4355 mAh w/ 30W fast charging

The Google Pixel 7 is the base model of their latest Pixel 7 series. It comes with the latest Google Tensor G2 processor. It comes with Google's famous dual-camera system. It consists of a 50MP PD Quad Bayer wide lens with up to 8X Super Res Zoom and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

The 4355 mAh can be charged 50% in 30 minutes with a 30 watts charger. And the stock OS in Pixel gives the best Android experience on any device. Anyone thinking of experiencing a Google device should consider getting this during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales in 2022.

Normal price starting from $599.00

10) OnePlus 10T 5G

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

6.7" FHD+ 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 256GB storage

50MP triple camera

4800 mAh w/ 125W SUPERVOOC charging

The OnePlus 10T 5G is the latest addition to the OnePlus 10 series. It comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the most powerful CPU on any Android device. Users will experience a buttery smooth gaming experience on this device.

Another highlight of the OnePlus 10T 5G is the in-box 125 Watts SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charger, which provides a day's power in just 10 minutes and doubles the battery lifespan from 800 to 1,600 charging cycles. People who don't want to compromise with performance should go for this smartphone during the Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday sales in 2022.

Normal price starting from $649.00

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

