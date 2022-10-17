Halloween sales are almost here, as the month of October is halfway through. Halloween sales mark the beginning of the sale season, which lasts until the new year, and it's a great time to get hold of some electronic goodies.

The upcoming Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday sales will also bring heavy discounts on gadgets, home appliances, media systems, computers, laptops, smartphones, and gaming accessories.

Speaking of gaming accessories, here are a few gaming accessories that gamers should get during the Halloween sales in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 gaming accessories you need to buy this Halloween Sale 2022

1) Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless/Speedflex Cable

2nd Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switch

Up to 120 hours battery

Razer Chroma RGB

Razer DeathAdder has its own legacy in the world of gaming mice, as the DeathAdder series has been topping the charts for years. The DeathAdder V2 Pro is one of the best gaming mice in the DeathAdder series. The Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, alongside the 2nd Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switch, provides the next level of precision.

Users can get up to 120 hrs of battery backup in the HyperSpeed Wireless mode or use it in wired mode with the Speedflex Cable provided in the box. RGB lights in the DeathAdder V2 Pro can easily be synced using Razer Chroma.

Priced at $128.98

2) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Adjustable-tension thumbsticks

Wrap-around rubberized grip

3 custom profiles

40 hours battery

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is one of the best controllers for PC and Xbox. Gamers looking for a new controller should definitely check this out during the 2022 Halloween sale. The Series 2 controller is a pretty big upgrade from the older Xbox controllers.

Users can take advantage of the custom button mapping feature via the Xbox accessories app. Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is available in black, white, and Halo Infinite limited edition color schemes.

Priced at $154.99 (accesssories bundle), $129.99 (standalone controller)

3) HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers

Onboard audio controls

DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio

Detachable noise-canceling mic

Over 300 hours of battery

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset comes with 300 hours of battery life! During intense gaming sessions, gamers often forget to recharge their wireless accessories. They either have to use them with a wire which entirely disrupts the purpose of wireless accessories, or they have to wait painfully long hours for the device to get fully charged.

People who want wireless headphones for those intense gaming sessions during the holidays should check out the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset during the Halloween sale 2022. Its durable aluminum frame, alongside the signature HyperX memory foam, provides durability and comfort.

Priced at $159.99

4) Corsair K70 MK.2

Cherry MX Red/Blue/Brown/Silent/Speed

USB passthrough port

Programmable hotkeys

iCUE RGB

Even after about three years since its release, the Corsair K70 MK.2 has succeeded in securing its place as one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards. People looking to upgrade their keyboards in this Halloween sale 2022 should keep this on their wishlist. Buyers can choose from the wide variant of Cherry MX switches for their K70 MK.2.

There is a USB passthrough port to connect a mouse or other accessories easily. The dedicated media control key makes controlling the media much more straightforward. The Corsair K70 MK.2 has a detachable wristpad for comfortable long gaming sessions.

Priced at $159.99

5) Thrustmaster T300RS

Brushless motor

Dual belt system

Magnetic technology

Swappable wheels

2 pedals (add-on)

Thrustmaster is a renowned name in the world of racing wheel controllers across all platforms, and T300RS is one of the best driving wheels from them in the mid-range price segment. Racing game lovers looking forward to getting their first driving wheel or upgrading their old one should consider getting this during the 2022 Halloween sale.

Thrustmaster T300RS also has a GT edition for gamers who want to immerse themselves in the game. There are also many exciting wheel options in the T300RS model, including Ferrari F1, Ferrari 599XX Evo 30, Ferrari 250 GTO, Sparco R383, and Sparco P310.

Starting from $399.99

