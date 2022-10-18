5 useful smart home tech you need to get this Halloween sale

Halloween sales are almost here as we enter the second half of October. These mark the beginning of a festive purchase season that lasts until the New Year. This is a great time to buy gifts for oneself and the close ones, especially as electronics are always in demand during this festive time.

This is why various brands and retail chains offer heavy discounts on electronics products during the holiday sales season. From laptops, smartphones, to televisions and other home appliances, everything sells at attractive prices.

If anyone is planning to buy a smart-home ecosystem, here are some of the best goodies that one might want to check out during the Halloween sale period.

5 useful smart home gadgets to get from Halloween sales

1) Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock (2022)

1.6" front-firing speaker

3.5 mm line out

LED clock display

Mic off button

A2DP support for mobile audio streaming

The Echo Dot 4th gen is a great smart speaker for smart homes, especially as Alexa is one of the smartest AI assistants, and has over 30,000 skills. From playing favorite songs, playing news, to giving weather forecasts, making shopping lists, and ordering stuff from Amazon, Alexa can do anything.

The clock version comes with an LED display that shows time, temperature, and timer. The Echo Dot 4th gen helps users control various smart home appliances including light bulbs, cameras, ACs, TVs, geysers, air purifiers, smart plugs, fans and more.

People looking for the perfect speakers for their smart home or wanting to upgrade their old gadgets should definitely check this out during the Halloween sales' period.

Priced at $59.00

2) Nest Hub Max

10-inch HD touchscreen

Stereo speakers

6.5 egapixels camera

Ambient EQ light sensor

The Google Nest Hub Max is one of the best smart home displays out there. Its 10-inch HD display is a great way to enjoy content while working. The stereo speaker system with 3-inch woofers provides clear and loud audio.

The Nest Hub Max is compatible with Android and iOS. So, users looking for a new smart home display or wanting to upgrade their old ones should probably check this out during the Halloween sales.

This device is great for joining video calls, Zoom meetings, or general online engagements. Users can create an album to make their Nest Hub Max work like a digital photo frame as well. The Ambient EQ automatically matches the on-screen photo with 16 million colors and a brightness combination.

Priced at $174.00

3) ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium

4-inch 540x540p full-color LCD touchscreen

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0

eco+ Features

This festive season, one can gift their house a smart upgrade by getting the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium during Halloween sales. It comes with a built-in air quality monitoring system, thermal protection, and much more. Users who don't have a dehumidifier can use its AC Overcool to Dehumidify feature to make the air conditioner work as one.

With ecobee Smart Security plan, the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium can work as a home-intrusion and fire alarm detector. It works perfectly with leading smarthome eco systems, including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTT.

Priced at $249.99

4) Roborock S7

PreciSense LiDAR navigation

Sensient Sensor Array

Washable E118 rated air filter

Child lock

Folks who are used to traditional vacuum cleaners should definitely get a robot vacuum cleaner during the upcoming Halloween sale period. It saves a lot of time and work-pressure, and comes with a 470ml dustbin and 300ml water tank. Its PreciSense LiDAR navigation system automatically maps the room and creates an adaptable route.

The Roborock S7 is powered by a 5200 mAh battery and is compatible with most smart home ecosystems; it has a built-in child safety lock as well. This robot vacuum cleaner comes with a washable E118 rated air filter.

Priced at $649.99

5) Netgear Orbi 860 series

Wi-Fi 6 compatible

Up to 6GBps streaming speed

Up to 8000 sq.ft. coverage

1 year Netgear Armor included

People who are thinking of getting a modern high-speed Wi-Fi system should purchase the new Netgear Orbi 860 series mesh Wi-Fi system via Halloween sales.

This Wi-Fi-6-compatible router supports up to 6GBps bandwidth and 8000 sq.ft. area coverage. With a 10 gigs ethernet port, users can get fiber cable networking up to 10GBps.

This tri-banddedicated backhaul can provide max internet speed for up to 100 devices. The free one-year Netgear Armor service protects routers and connected devices; this mesh Wi-Fi system is also suitable for office and work environments.

Priced at $1,099.99 (1 router + 2 satellites)

