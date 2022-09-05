10 best gaming laptop deals on Labor Day Sale 2022

Gaming laptops have been hugely discounted at the ongoing Labor Day sale on various leading PC hardware websites. Thus, now is an excellent time for anyone looking for a solid deal on a portable gaming device.

Various laptops have been discounted by several hundred dollars, improving their value proposition by a solid margin. We spotted a Gigabyte gaming laptop for a hefty $700 discount on Best Buy.

Thus, gamers waiting can pick up one of the most discounted laptops from this list and get great value for their money. The list includes budget options as well as high-end laptops sporting an RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

Note: This list is subjective, in no particular order, and reflects the writer's opinions.

Labor Day Sale 2022: A guide to buying the best-discounted gaming laptops

10) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6" 144Hz with Core i5 11400H, RTX 3050, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD ($799)

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop (Image via Newegg)

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop has a sweet $100 discount on Newegg. At $799, this laptop is a budget-focused entry. Although TUF F15 has its own set of caveats, it is a great device that will not break gamers' banks.

The laptop packs the Intel Core i5 11400H processor and the RTX 3050 laptop GPU. It comes with 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD out-of-the-box.

9) HP Victus 15.6" with Core i7 12650H, RTX 3050 Ti, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD ($849)

The HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop (Image via HP)

The HP Victus 15.6" laptop is another budget-focused entry on the list. It packs a competent Core i7 12650H processor with the RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. It also comes with 16 GB of RAM out of the box and a 512 GB SSD.

The laptop has a $250 discount on Best Buy. With its powerful Alder Lake Core processor and sharp looks, this laptop is worth checking out.

8) Acer Nitro 5 15.6" with Core i5, RTX 3050 Ti, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD ($849)

The Acer Nitro 5 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop (Image via Best Buy)

Alongside HP Victus, the Acer Nitro 5 15.6" variant is another budget-focused entry. This laptop, however, comes with a less powerful Core i5 chip from Intel. It packs the RTX 3050 Ti GPU like the HP Victus model and has 16 GB of DDR 4 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD out-of-the-box.

The Nitro 5 currently has a $150 discount on Best Buy.

7) Lenovo Legion 5 15" with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD ($899)

The Lenovo Legion 5 15" Gaming Laptop (Image via Best Buy)

The Lenovo Legion 5 lineup is known for its high-quality components. The 15" variant of this laptop packs the Ryzen 7 5800H processor and the RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. However, it comes with only 8 GB DDR 4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD.

The laptop has a massive $300 discount on Best Buy. Thus, it is worth checking out.

6) ASUS TUF DASH 15.6" with Core i7 11th gen, RTX 3060, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD ($999)

The ASUS TUF Dash 15.6" gaming laptop (Image via ASUS)

The ASUS TUF DASH 15.6" gaming laptop packs high-quality hardware like any other ASUS device. This laptop comes with the 11th gen Core i7 mobile CPU, the RTX 3060 laptop GPU, 16 GB DDR 4 RAM, and a 512 GB SSD.

Currently, the laptop has a massive $200 discount on Best Buy, thanks to the ongoing Labor Day sale.

5) Dell G15 15.6" FHD 120 Hz with Ryzen 7 6800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD ($999.99)

The Dell G15 15.6" FHD 120Hz Gaming Laptop (Image via Best Buy)

The Dell G15 15.6" FHD gaming laptop packs the recently launched high-end Ryzen 7 6800H CPU from the Rembrandt lineup. This processor is coupled with the RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU, 16 GB RAM, and a 512 GB SSD.

The laptop has a $100 discount on Best Buy's Labor Day sale, which drops its price to $1000.

4) MSI Sword GF 15.6" 144 Hz with Core i7, RTX 3060, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD ($1,099)

The MSI Sword 15.6" 144hz Gaming Laptop (Image via MSI)

MSI Sword GF laptops are known for their aesthetics, performance, and acoustics. The variant that has been massively discounted packs a Core i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 mobile GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.

The laptop currently has a $250 discount on Best Buy. This brings the price down to $1100, making it one of the best value-for-money laptops available.

3) Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" 165 Hz with Core i7 12th gen, RTX 3060, 16 GB DDR5, 512 GB SSD ($1,199)

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE-14” 165Hz Creator/Gaming Laptop (Image via Acer)

The Acer Predator laptop series is one of the highest-end lineups on the market. The Triton 300 SE 14" variant has been massively discounted at the ongoing Labor Day Sale on Best Buy. This laptop packs an Alder Lake 12th Gen Core i7 CPU along with an RTX 3060 laptop GPU. It also packs 16 GB DDR5 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14" laptop has a $200 discount which brings its price down to $1400.

2) Gigabyte Aorus 15.6" 240Hz with Core i7 11800H, RTX 3070, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD ($1,199)

The GIGABYTE 15.6" IPS Level 240 Hz gaming laptop (Image via Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte 15.6" IPS Level 240 Hz gaming laptop packs a high-end Core i7 11800H processor with an RTX 3070 mobile GPU. It comes with 16 GB DDR 4 memory and 1 TB SSD.

The laptop currently has a massive $700 discount on Best Buy, and the deal will last till September 7. This brings the price of the device down to an affordable $1200.

1) MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" with Core i7, RTX 3080 Ti, 32 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD ($3,299)

The MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" Gaming Laptop (Image via Best Buy)

The MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" laptop is one of the highest-end offerings currently available on the market. It packs a high-end 12th gen Core i7 processor, an RTX 3080 Ti mobile GPU, 32 GB of DDR 5 memory, and a 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The laptop has a hefty $200 discount in the ongoing sale at Best Buy and is available for $3,299.99 at the moment.

