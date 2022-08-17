How to install SSD in the PS5? Best SSDs and more

It is no secret that the SSD in the PS5 was well received by fans, garnering significant praise for its blazing fast performance. Sony's developers utilized the power of PCIe Gen 4 storage and truly revolutionized in-game loading times.

Interestingly, Sony has also allowed gamers to expand their in-built 825 GB storage by plugging in another high-speed drive internally. Gamers can simply plug in any third-party NVMe storage device as long as it meets the minimum requirements.

This extended storage allows gamers to keep even more titles, photos, and videos stored on their home video game consoles.

Minimum requirements for a PS5 SSD

An extended SSD for the PS5 needs to meet the following physical requirements:

Connection interface: Must be PCIe Gen 4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD

Socket type: Socket 3 (Key M)

Supported physical lengths: M.2 2210, 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110

Maximum dimensions: up to 25 mm wide and 10/30/42/60/80/110 mm long

Maximum height (with heat spreader): up to 11.25 mm

Additionally, Sony outlined a minimum performance threshold for SSDs, which are listed below:

Minimum size: 250 GB

Maximum size: 4 TB

Minimum sequential read speeds: 5500 MBps or faster

As seen above, the PS5 clearly demands a powerful and expensive PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It is intentional to ensure that gamers can enjoy the next-gen features without any hiccups or issues.

A guide to installing an SSD in the PS5

Fortunately, installing an M.2 SSD on the PlayStation 5 is extremely easy. After obtaining the following items, interested PlayStation 5 users must follow the steps shown below to do so:

Pre-requisites

Tools required to install an SSD (Image via Sony)

Users who wish to install an M.2 SSD on their PlayStation 5 console need to make sure they have the following:

A supported M.2 SSD with a heatsink A #1 Philips head screwdriver

Before starting the process, they will have to update the PlayStation 5 console to the latest system software version.

A step-by-step guide

The PlayStation 5 console (Image via Sony)

Step 1. Lay the PS5 on its side so that the PlayStation logo faces downward. Users should face the power connectors and rear I/O of the console. The power connector should face away while installing.

Step 2. Once the console is correctly positioned, remove the side plate. To do so, hold the bottom right and top left corners firmly with two hands. Now, pull the top-right corner. Once the side plate loosens, slide it away with your left thumb.

Step 3. Locate the M.2 expansion slot, which should be covered by a silver protection plate. Users can gain access to the M.2 slot by unscrewing and lifting the protection plate.

Step 4. Use the #1 Philips screwdriver to loosen the screw and remove the spacer from the current hole demarcated "110". Place the spacer according to the size of the SSD available.

Step 5. Align the M.2 SSD with a notch on the terminal and push it in. Next, push it gently down and screw the other end of the SSD to secure it.

Step 6. Place the protection plate and secure it.

Step 7. Place the PlayStation 5 side plate and push it down. It should secure itself with a loud click.

Step 8. Power the console on. Format the recently-installed M.2 SSD before use.

Best SSDs for the PS5 console

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus, widely regarded as the best SSD on the planet (Image via Sabrent)

There are a ton of PCIe Gen 4 SSDs currently available in the market. The options come from dozens of brands, with varying speeds and features.

To use an SSD in the PS5, users need to ensure that they meet the requirements shown above. Keeping these conditions in mind, there are a few SSDs that work great with the PS5.

5) Crucial P5 Plus

The Crucial P5 Plus NVMe SSD (Image via Crucial)

Price : $127

: $127 Capacity : 1 TB

: 1 TB Sequential read speeds : 6,600 MB/s

: 6,600 MB/s Sequential write speeds: 5,000 MB/s

The Crucial P5 Plus is a cost-effective SSD for the PlayStation and is capable of 6,600 MB/s read speeds with 5,000 MB/s write speeds, which are above the required threshold for the next-gen console. At just $127, it is one of the cheapest high performance SSDs in the market.

4) Samsung 980 Pro

The Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD (Image via Samsung)

Price : $145

: $145 Capacity : 1 TB

: 1 TB Sequential read speeds : 7,000 MB/s

: 7,000 MB/s Sequential write speeds: 5,000 MB/s

The Samsung 980 Pro is currently one of the most popular SSDs and pairs rather well with the PS5 console. With 7,000 MB/s sequential read and 5,000 MB/s sequential write speeds, the 980 Pro is one of the fastest drives on the market.

3) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD (Image via Sabrent)

Price : $160 (w/ heatsink)

: $160 (w/ heatsink) Capacity : 1 TB

: 1 TB Sequential read speeds : 7,000 MB/s

: 7,000 MB/s Sequential write speeds: 6,600 MB/s

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is advertised as the fastest SSD on the planet by the company and is one of the most premium products on the market. This drive comes with a high-quality controller and DDR4 DRAM. At $160, this is a great option for the PlayStation 5.

2) MSI Spatium M480 Play

The MSI Spatium M480 Play NVMe SSD (Image via MSI)

Price : $160

: $160 Capacity : 1 TB

: 1 TB Sequential read speeds : 7,000 MB/s

: 7,000 MB/s Sequential write speeds: 6,800 MB/s

MSI recently launched their Play lineup, which focuses on products for the PS5. In fact, the Spatium M480 Play has been specially designed for the console. The 1 TB variant of this drive is available for $160. Although the advertised reading speeds are 7,000 MB/s, this drive can provide even higher speeds in real life.

1) WD Black SN850

The WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD (Image via Western Digital)

Price : $150

: $150 Capacity : 1 TB

: 1 TB Sequential read speeds : 7,000 MB/s

: 7,000 MB/s Sequential write speeds: 5,300 MB/s

The WD Black SN850 is one of the most well-balanced SSDs on this list. This storage drive packs unmatched performance, decent pricing, and compatibility, all in one product. Users who opt for the SN850 will have no problems while gaming on the PS5.

