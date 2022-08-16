5 best high storage SSD for PS5

The PlayStation 5 games lineup is only getting bigger, and PS5 users will need more SSD storage to keep up with the ever-increasing size of games. The PS5 has a secondary M.2 SSD slot that lets you add an additional storage device. NVMe PCIe 4.0 drives have read and write speeds of up to or more than 5,500MB/s, which helps keep the load times to a minimum.

Lastly, it is super easy to install the extra SSD (Solid State Drive) as all users have to do is slide out the front cover of the PS5. Once the installation slot is exposed, the system will automatically format the disk on bootup.

The downside is that, internally, only solid state drives are supported by the PlayStation 5 as they are a big step-up from the old mechanical hard disks, making it an expensive upgrade. However, the console supports HDDs externally, and you can even plug in your old PS4 hard disk after converting it into a USB 3.0 disk. The console will directly recognize all installed games.

Increase storage and speed up your PS5 with these SSDs

1) WD Black P50 Game Drive

The WD Black P50 Game Drive (Image via Amazon)

With a write speed of 5,300MB/s and a read speed of 7,000MB/s, the WD Black P50 is one of the fastest SSDs on the market for the PlayStation 5. It offers a quick loading time, and games are saved without delay, wasting no time for the users.

It has an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x 4 interface and comes with five years of warranty. Moreover, it has a pre-installed heatsink that helps maintain safe operating temperatures under heavy loads.

2) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus (Image via Sabrent)

This storage device comes with a maximum capacity of 4TB, which will increase the console's total storage to 4.6TB, letting users install a lot of games without worrying about storage.

The read time of this device is 7,000MB/s, whereas the write time is 6,600MB/s, making it the best option for speed and capacity. It also comes with a heatsink that is designed to replace the console's SSD slot, which will help it stay cooler. It comes with a five-year warranty and has an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x 4 interface.

3) Seagate FireCuda 530

Seagate FireCuda 530, the fastest SSD for the PS5, has read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900MB/s. It fits perfectly in the storage slot of the console and has varying capacities starting from 500GB to 4TB.

Users also have the option to install a heatsink to maximize efficiency and increase the device's lifespan. It has an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x 4 interface and comes with a warranty of five years.

4) Samsung 980 Pro

The Samsung 980 Pro (Image via Amazon)

Even though this storage device by Samsung was one of the first PS5 SSDs to hit the market, it is still a great choice for the PS5 because of its impressive speed and durability.

It has read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of 5,000MB/s which is slightly slower than the in-built SSD that comes with the PS5 but will not be a bottleneck while gaming. It also comes with a heatsink, so users do not need to worry about rising temperatures. The interface of this device is M.2 PCIe 4.0 x 4 and has a five-year warranty.

5) Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX with Heatsink (Image via Corsair)

An overall great SSD for the PlayStation 5 as it has impressive speed, a perfect-sized heatsink, and is quite affordable. It comes in different capacities as well, ranging from 500GB to 4TB, with the top model costing significantly more.

It has read speeds of 7,100 MB/s and write speeds of 5,800MB/s, a warranty of five years, and amazing endurance as users can re-write 700 times without it failing. Its interface is M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x 4.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. While these are some of the best SSDs (for PS5) available on the market, according to us, there are plenty more to choose from.

