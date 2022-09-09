DualSense Edge vs Xbox Elite Series 2 Core: Which new pro controller is better?

Sony revealed the upgraded version of their PS5 controller, DualSense Edge, and Microsoft revealed the upgraded version of their pro controller, Xbox Elite Series 2 Core. The most prominent manufacturers in the console industry announced their new pro controllers in two weeks with incredible customization and top-of-the-line quality.

Until the announcement of Sony's new controller, there was no doubt that Microsoft had the better controller for professional gaming, but the tides have turned since. Both advanced controllers have similarities, but there are some significant differences, and this article will compare the two head-ons.

DualSense Edge and Elite Series 2 Core have top-notch features which improve gameplay significantly

Features

DualSense Edge has unique features such as adjustable trigger hair locks on the back of the device, haptic feedback, motion controls, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, a built-in speaker, and more.

The adjustable trigger hair allows users to adjust the controller's trigger travel distance, giving gamers the freedom to minimize input lag while playing shooter games or eliminate dead zone while playing racing simulators. There are three trigger stop positions for increased precision, and both triggers can be adjusted differently.

Similarly, the Elite Series 2 Core also has adjustable trigger hair locks. The Xbox controller also features an adjustable-tension thumbstick which lets users tweak the tension in both left and right sticks differently.

High tension will give players a feeling of immersion while playing story games, and if the thumbsticks are set to low tension, users can move them quickly, giving them an advantage in competitive games.

The Elite Series 2 Core controller also has a wrap-around rubberized grip, removable battery, a charging dock with a USB-C cable, and a plethora of customizable components so that users can create a personalized setup that suits their playstyle the most.

Customization

The best part of DualSense Edge is its ability to replace thumbstick modules completely, something not possible in the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. This is a fantastic feature because it helps the controller last longer and increases its durability.

The problem of stick drift will be eliminated as users can replace the thumbsticks once the stick drift starts to show up. However, stick modules are sold separately.

The Xbox controller comes with a set of six adjustable-tension thumbsticks with two standards, one tall and one wide dome, whereas the DualSense Edge offers three types: standard, high dome, and low dome. This is different from replacing the thumbstick module as it is only the top part of the thumbstick module.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core also can change back paddles and has two different options, medium and mini. There are four back buttons, whereas DualSense Edge only has two. Moreover, users can also replace the D-pad of the Elite Series 2 Core if the pre-installed one gets worn, which is not possible on DualSense Edge.

Button remapping is also a feature available on both controllers. Elite Series 2 can be remapped from the Accessories app on Xbox, almost all buttons can be remapped, and shortcuts can be assigned to the back paddles. Custom profiles are also a feature available on both devices.

Pricing

Sony DualSense Edge does not have an official price yet but is expected to cost around $150. The release date has not been confirmed either. The standard DualSense has a price tag of $69.99.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core has a price tag of $129.99 but does not come with a carrying case, extra thumbstick, paddles, and an extra D-pad. All the additional parts are available for $59.99, and the controller is available to pre-order. The standard Xbox Elite Series 2 controller costs $179.99.

Verdict

If you are a gamer looking for a controller that will last long without running into problems, DualSense Edge is the best option for you as it has replaceable thumbstick modules.

Whereas if you are looking for a controller with incredible customization that needs to fine-tune every button and trigger, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is the best option which will also save you some money as you have the added option to buy extra components separately.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

