Xbox Elite Series 2 controller might be getting a white paint job, according to recent leaks

According to Twitter user IdleSloth84 and YouTube account Nicholas Lugo, an interesting new white-bodied Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has been leaked. The grips are black, but the main body is pristine white.

According to rumors, a white Xbox Elite Series 2 controller could be coming soon

Unfortunately, there is very little in the way of information when it comes to this particular leak. The controller does not currently have a release date, but it has been shown on two different occasions in the official box.

The Twitter reveal shows the controller stored away in what looks like the back room of an electronics store. It shows a white controller on the box, with black thumbpads, a silver directional pad, and black grips.

Perhaps more interesting than that is the YouTube video. The YouTube account, which only has one follower, shows the controller being unboxed and taken out of a similar box as the one in the tweet. Both of them (on the surface) appear to be legitimate Microsoft products.

The YouTuber opened the box and showed off all sides of the controller to prove that it was legit, and it still had the plastic tab on the top of the box to keep it secure. After opening the box, he showed that the controller came in its own little carrying case.

After unzipping it, the white Xbox controller was taken out of the package. It contained all the other customizable pieces in the bottom of the container, like a silver directional pad instead of the default.

The above tweet was shown off back in March 2022, and the YouTube video was revealed months later, in July 2022. So far, the Xbox Elite Series 2 has only been available in black (other than a limited edition Halo controller), but the Elite Series 1 was available in white. This would suggest that the same may happen with the Xbox Elite Series 2.

Microsoft has yet to confirm or deny the existence of this controller, but the YouTube video in question does appear to be legit and. if nothing else, certainly seems that way. It’s important to bear in mind that until Microsoft confirms the existence of the controller, it’s just a rumor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish