5 best accessories for Xbox One in 2022

The Microsoft Xbox One was released in 2013, but is still one of the most popular consoles. Even today, many gamers have it as their daily driver because there are issues with the sale of the new generation of consoles.

Users can make their nine-year-old console feel new after getting accessories that enhance gameplay and improve the experience. Various third-party devices increase performance and make things convenient while changing the look of your setup.

Make your old Xbox fresh with these accessories

1) Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD

Decrease your load times with this storage device (Image via Amazon)

Price: $229.00

Running out of storage is common when you own a console, and getting an external storage device is the best solution. The Samsung T7 Portable SSD has fast transfer speeds with read speeds of 10,50 MB/s and write speeds of 1,000 MB/s.

The SSD has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection that Xbox One will not take full advantage of, but it can be carried over to the next generation of consoles that will make better use of this SSD.

An SSD will not only be extra storage for your console, it will also speed up your games and users will barely have to wait for titles to load. After plugging in the SSD, the console will format it to make it readable, and the games can be used on other Xbox One consoles as well.

5) Razer Atrox

Razer Atrox Arcade Stick (Image via Razer)

Price: $199.99

If you are looking for a unique way to play Xbox games, Razer Atrox is a lucrative option. While there are not many arcade/fight stick controllers on the market, Razer has manufactured an incredible device that is customizable and mod-capable.

The top panel, buttons, and the joystick are interchangeable. The inner platform is easily accessible and has a honeycomb structure that makes mounting effortless. The device is also compatible with newer consoles, making it a future-proof and stylish addition to your setup.

1) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

This controller can be customized and has extra features (Image via Amazon)

Price: $179.99

An obvious way to improve your setup is by replacing the base controller with the Elite Series II, which has extra buttons, spare parts, and is customizable. The box includes a carrying case, a set of six thumbsticks, a set of four paddles, a set of two D-pads, a thumbstick-adjustment tool, a charging dock, and a USB-C cable.

The software can be used to map specific functions to the back of the controllers, and three custom profiles can be saved.

2) Xbox Wireless Headset

A minimal and functional wireless headset (Image via Amazon)

Price: $99

This headset is an incredible addition to the overall console setup. It has a great mic which is a necessity for a headset, used regularly while playing multiplayer games. Not only does it sound great with deep bass and surround sound, but it also has an exceptional build quality that clamps firmly on the user's head without making it painful over long gaming sessions.

It's surprisingly light at 312 grams and has a lot of features packed into the matte black plastic body. The battery lasts for 15 hours after a three-hour charge and can be used while charging.

4) OIVO Vertical Cooling Stand

OIVO Cooling Stand (Image via OIVO)

Price: $45.99

This device cools your Xbox and stops it from thermal-throttling under heavy load, and has more functionality to charge your controllers as well. The stand holds the console vertically and has two fans that spin on the base to blow cool air directly onto it.

If users feel it is too loud, the fans can be switched off as well. The device is of the best value due to its low price and high functionality. It can also store up to 15 game disks, keeping everything neat and organized.

