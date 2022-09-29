10 best Micro ATX cases for a compact gaming PC build

Micro ATX cases are becoming increasingly popular for gamers who want to build a compact gaming PC. These cases offer a great balance between size and features and often come with plenty of room for powerful hardware. Micro ATX cases are becoming more popular as people look to downsize their PC builds.

A smaller case means a smaller footprint, which is great for people with limited space on their desks or in their entertainment center. And, with the right components, you can still build a powerful gaming PC in a Micro ATX case.

If you are looking for a smaller form factor case to house your gaming PC components, a Micro ATX case is a great option. Micro ATX cases are smaller than standard ATX cases, but they can still accommodate all the necessary components for a high-performance gaming PC.

This article will look at 10 of the best Micro ATX cases for a compact gaming PC build. We will consider various factors, including price, features, and style. This piece will cover the range from budget-friendly options to the premium cases.

Why should you care about Micro ATX?

One of the best things about building your computer is that you can tailor it to your specific needs. If you want a powerful gaming rig, you can choose high-end components and pack them into a massive tower case.

Micro ATX cases are a great option for building a smaller, more portable gaming PC. These cases are designed to accommodate all the essential components of a gaming rig while still being small enough to fit in tight spaces.

When building a gaming PC, one of the most important decisions you will make is choosing the proper case. The case is the foundation of your build and needs to be up to housing all your components and keeping them cool.

So, if you’re looking for a smaller PC case with all the features you need for gaming, the following list dives into the best Micro ATX cases for a compact gaming PC build.

1) Thermaltake S100 ($69.99)

The Thermaltake S100 is a Micro ATX case in black or white and made entirely of aluminum. High-gloss finishes give both hues a sleek appearance when placed on a desk.

Thermaltake utilizes a different strategy for its cable management system. The bottom of the case has a separate compartment where your power supply is located. All cables enter that compartment, imparting a clean look to your PC.

The S100 Chassis blends sophistication, elegance, and simplicity. The S100 TG is built with one tempered glass panel on the left for a spectacular view and a preinstalled 120mm standard fan at the back for essential ventilation. It is based on the major characteristics of the S Series chassis TG.

When using premium components, there is no end to the sheer number of possibilities in this case. Users who want a sleek and affordable chassis will do well with the S100 TG Micro Chassis.

2) Cooler Master MasterBox Q300L ($69.99)

The Cooler Master Q300L is made of aluminum, while many trim elements and corner panels are plastic. You'll see an acrylic panel on one side. Although it doesn't look nearly as good as tempered glass, it still looks good. Can't complain, considering the price.

The I/O panel, housed in a detachable frame, is the Q300L's most distinctive feature. With controls on either side or in front, this frame may be moved to the left or right. You can access the two USB 3.0 ports regardless of your build configuration.

3) Cooler Master TD300 Mesh ($109)

The Cooler MasterBox TD300 Mesh case has a tempered glass side panel, an elaborate 3D diamond-patterned Polygonal mesh front grill, and a magnet-held filter on the top grill. It is made for micro ATX and small ITX motherboards.

The complete top panel part is detachable to make component installation and maintenance easier. Two Sickleflow PWM ARGB fans and an ARGB/PWM controller hub, each of which can control up to four fans and five ARGB connections, are included with the TD300 Mesh.

The front panel can hold up to 240mm or 280mm fans and a radiator combo. Up to six 120mm fans may be installed for air cooling: three 120mm or two 140mm fans can be installed at the top, two 120mm fans can be installed at the top, and three 120mm fans can be installed at the front panel. The TD300 Mesh can fit CPU coolers up to 166mm in diameter.

4) Lian Li PC-O11 Air Mini ($119)

The O11 Air Mini's neat appearance on the outside is the first thing that catches the eye regarding the chassis. The O11 Air Mini's steel mesh front panel appears cleaner and more professional than the glass side and front panels of the original O11D Mini. This contrasts the O11D Mini's whimsical appearance, achieved using a glass side and front panel.

The top IO includes two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone/mic combo connector. There is also a power button with blue lighting all around it. The case is straightforward to build in.

Just for reference, taking apart the case is as easy as simply loosening the thumbscrews at the back of the case to release the top and right-side panels, and they will glide out. The front mesh panel and glass side panels may then be easily lifted out of the way to reveal the case's interior.

5) Fractal Design Node 804 ($124)

Even though Fractal Design 804 is currently an outdated PC case, you may still use it to build a gaming computer. If you feel daring after removing the HDD cages, you can go all out with some bespoke water-cooling. With Node 804, Fractal Design has created a fantastic cube chassis.

This chassis isn't tiny, with internal volume measurements of 40 liters and dimensions of 307mm x 344mm x 389mm. However, this permits the installation of several hard drives, making it ideal for the ideal HTPC or NAS for confined locations.

6) Raijintek Metis ($137.72)

Raijintek Metis is an affordable cube case with rounded sides and an aluminum surface that looks stylish. The aluminum's brushed texture is amazing, especially considering the affordable price tag, given that the panels are only 1.5mm thick.

Although the case is undoubtedly lightweight, the entire construction quality is incredible, even for this market segment. This is a genuine winner in our eyes in terms of appearance, with a simple, minimalist design and no ugly or uneven gaps where the panels connect.

Depending on your desire, it comes in various colors and windowed or windowless versions (Metis Classic). We believe it would not be easy to find a better-built or more attractive case for the money.

7) Phanteks EVOLV mATX ($139)

Following its granddaddy's footsteps, the Phanteks Evolv is expensive; $139 isn't cheap for a case, much less one with a compact form factor. The materials, however, are equally high-quality. The main steel chassis is undoubtedly sturdy, but the exterior panels stand out.

The front, bottom, and top components are made of 3mm aluminum, while both side panels are entirely made of 3mm tempered glass. The chassis is available from Phanteks in three distinct colors: black, anthracite, and silver. It is unquestionably a winning combination.

8) Corsair Crystal 280X ($196)

The CORSAIR Crystal Series 280X RGB is a high-performance Micro ATX box with three lovely tempered glass panels, iCUE software-controlled RGB lighting, and an original dual-chamber internal arrangement for squeaky-clean setups.

The Corsair Crystal Series 280X RGB is a great case that can handle setups of any complexity and yet looks amazing. The case's primary flaw is a price greater than its closest rivals. The Crystal Series 280X delivers silent performances, stunning appearances, and ample airflow if you don't mind paying a premium.

9) Thermaltake Level 20 VT ($203)

Level 20 VT is intended to demonstrate that tiny cases don't always require low power. It has four 4mm tempered glass panels, an integrated 200mm fan at the front, excellent support for liquid cooling, and adjustable panels with filters.

Additionally, the VT boasts a split-level design with a flat motherboard tray that lets you conceal wires at the bottom while showcasing liquid cooling equipment at the top. Level 20 VT incorporates the most recent case advancements from Thermaltake and encases them in a sleek, minimalist design that is unmatched in today's case market.

Level 20 VT creates an excellent initial impression. The chassis looks amazing right out of the box, flaunting its tempered glass panes and substantial outer frame design. The major allusion to the design of the more significant Level 20 GT is the small amount of brushed aluminum on the corner posts. Although each chassis in the 20 series is somewhat different, they have certain common design elements.

10) BitFenix Prodigy M ($253)

The popular BitFenix Prodigy's successor is the BitFenix Prodigy M. Despite having a beautiful look, the original Prodigy could only support mini-ITX motherboards. As a result, the business unveiled the Prodigy M, which supports Micro ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. Additionally, the aforementioned case may support a 2-way SLI or CrossFireX multi-GPU setup.

A tiny ATX or Micro ATX case, the BitFenix Prodigy M is also completely compatible with small ITX and micro ATX motherboards. It has a similar exterior appearance to its predecessor, the Prodigy, but a new internal architecture supporting Micro ATX motherboards.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far