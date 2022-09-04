10 frequently asked questions while building PCs, answered

While building PCs, users run into numerous queries, with various misconceptions and doubts surrounding the process. Varied opinions are available online, including suggestions that may do more harm than good.

Although putting together a gaming PC is not much of a hassle these days, some gamers might have a hard time figuring out what is best for their systems. A single mistake while choosing components can result in sub-optimal gaming performance.

After spending thousands of dollars on video gaming hardware, the last thing gamers want is the experience to be non-satisfactory. Mistakes can range from simple ignorance regarding compatible hardware to a lack of precautions while putting the parts together.

Thus, it is necessary to conduct sufficient research before buying computer hardware for a build. With enough information available in online guides and forums, gamers will hardly have to spend a day or two to grab the basics.

A QnA on the most popular queries regarding building PCs

1) What tools do users need while building PCs?

Most users do not need anything other than a simple screwdriver to put their PC together. If someone is concerned about the damage caused due to static electricity, they can buy an anti-static mat and build the system on its surface.

However, apart from screwdrivers and anti-static mats, users do not need anything else. Thus, other things that are advertised to improve the PC building experience are a waste of money.

2) Why do gamers need to buy dual-channel RAM?

One of the most advertised PC building mistakes is not utilizing dual-channel memory. However, no one answers why utilizing more than one channel of communication between the CPU and the RAM is necessary.

Multi-channel memory architecture enables the CPU and RAM to communicate via more than one channel. In the case of dual channels, there are two paths of communication. This effectively doubles the transfer rate between the DRAM memory and the integrated memory controller (IMC) in the CPU, which significantly enhances the performance of the system.

Thus, users are recommended to buy dual-channel memory while building PCs.

3) How much video memory is enough for gaming?

Graphics cards these days come with a variety of video memory on board. We have cards ranging from 4 GB to up to 24 GB of VRAM.

However, in 2022, gamers do not need more than 8 GB of video memory for gaming. Days of 4 GB RAM are almost over and 6 GB is not enough to handle the 4K textures modern games come with.

4) How much RAM is enough for gaming in 2022?

In terms of system memory, users can choose between 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, or even 128 GB of RAM. However, in 2022, 16 GB is the sweet spot, and gamers do not need to spend money on anything more.

However, creative professionals can opt for 32 GB of RAM while building PCs as Adobe suite and game development engines can benefit from the extra real estate. However, for gaming purposes, 16 GB will suffice for a couple of years to come until the mid-cycle refreshers to the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S arrive.

5) Which AIO liquid cooler size is enough for gaming CPUs?

AIO liquid coolers come in a variety of sizes. They can feature small 120mm radiators to 420mm options that only a few cases support. With the number of options available on the market, gamers might get confused.

Considering the heat output of an average gaming CPU these days, 240mm radiators are the sweet spot for most processors. Most cases, including some small ITX ones, boast support for 240mm variants, making them a universal choice while building PCs.

6) How much thermal paste is optimal?

Thermal paste is essential in keeping the processor's temperature to an optimal level. However, it is worth noting that too much of it can negatively affect cooling performance.

After considering several thermal paste applications, it has been noted that only a single drop of thermal compound is enough for most CPUs. It is recommended to use a spatula to spread the compound on the processor's IHS. This will ensure no extra thermal paste is applied to the processor.

7) How to choose the best case size for a gaming PC?

Computer cases come in a variety of different sizes. They can be small ITX cases or large variants that are capable of housing an extended ATX motherboard. With these options on the market, it can be difficult to choose the perfect one for a personal build.

After considering several popular selections from reputable vendors, a trend can be noticed. ATX cases are the best option for most gamers while building PCs as they support most of the hardware that is available in the market.

Micro ATX hardware has been noted to be a budget-friendly option. Thus, in case one is trying to build a budget system, M-ATX is the way to go.

Users who cannot devote a lot of space can opt for an ITX case while building PCs.

8) Which resolution is best for gaming in 2022?

Video games support different resolutions these days, which can range from 1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) to up to 7,680 x 4,320 (8K). Hardware capable of gaming at these levels is already available on the market, but their prices go up as one increases the resolution. Thus, choosing the best option can be a bit intimidating.

1080p gaming has been around ever since the 8th generation home video game consoles were introduced back in 2013. Today, FHD is known for its exceptionally low hardware requirements despite delivering a sharp and crisp image. Most modern hardware can deliver 100+ FPS while running games at FHD resolutions. Thus, 1080p is recommended for esports and budget gamers while building PCs.

1440p or QHD is a sweet spot between 1080p and 2160p. Gamers who are looking for better quality and don't wish to spend a lot on expensive UHD monitors and hardware can opt for this resolution.

UHD or 2160p delivers the sharpest visuals. However, hardware capable of UHD gaming is quite expensive, and thus users on a budget should avoid this resolution while building PCs.

9) Do users need to get a mechanical keyboard?

Mechanical keyboards are a buzzword in the gaming community. Although they heighten the experience by a huge margin, they can be too expensive for some users. With several cheaper options available, users are faced with the question of whether they should spend a premium on a keyboard while building PCs.

Although the extra customization offered by a mechanical keyboard is plausible, a high-quality membrane variant is enough to deliver a solid experience in video games.

10) Do gamers need to buy extra case fans?

Extra case fans promise better airflow, which can create a noticeable difference in system temperatures. Most modern CPUs and GPUs require some hefty cooling to maintain optimal temperatures. Thus, it is paramount to optimize the system for good cooling potential, which makes cases a necessity.

However, whether users should buy extras depends on the quality of the case fans get with the case while building PCs. Some variants do not come with any fans, while others might pack in cheap models that are no good in terms of moving air. In either of these cases, users will have to invest in better fans that can keep their systems cool.

In contrast, some cases like the Lancool III come with some solid fans out of the box. Users can stick with the stock variants if they opt for cases like this.

