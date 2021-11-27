5 best cooling pads for gaming laptops

Cooling pads are computer peripherals that are perhaps the most underused ones in the laptop industry. Many people invest hefty amounts in getting great gaming laptops, so they don't miss out on portability, which comes with a gaming desktop PC.

However, based on how desktops vary from laptops, even high-powered gaming rigs come with ample amounts of liquid cooling and other additions that help control the heat produced.

Additionally, people often keep the laptop on surfaces like beds which block the heat and overheat. Overheating causes momentary underperformance, but it can even permanently damage the best gaming laptops, resulting in heavy losses.

What advantages do the best cooling pads offer?

A steady surface

Surfaces like beds can trap the heat, while keeping it in one's lap is not recommended as the laptop can slip. The best cooling pads provide a steady and sturdy surface that neither traps the heat nor lets the machine slip.

Reduce heat

Most cooling pads in the market help improve heat circulation, but the additional fans draw a large amount of heat as well. The best cooling pads can restore an overheated gaming laptop to average temperatures in less than a minute.

Cool looks

Gone are the days when cooling pads used to be dull in appearance. The best cooling pads nowadays come with full-body RGBs that improve the overall appearance of a gaming laptop setup.

Ergonomics

Gaming in itself is an activity that is quite stressful for the human eye. The best cooling pads come with adjustable tilt mechanisms that help set gaming laptops at an incline and reduce the impact on the eyes.

5 best cooling pads to use with the best gaming laptops

The best thing about the cooling pads is the fact that they're relatively inexpensive. While there is no upper end of the budget for this list, there is a definite concentration on listing the best cooling pads according to their costs and returns. The best cooling pads listed in this article are:

Havit HV-2056

Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad

Topmate C5

Klim Ultimate

Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB

5) Havit HV-2056

Havit 2056 is a great budget pick (Image via Amazon)

No. of Fans: 3

LED: Yes, Blue

RGB: No

RPM: 1100

Price: $17.59

4) Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad

Kootek Cooling Pad (Image via Kootek)

No. Of fans: 5

LED: Yes, Red or Blue

RGB: No

RPM: 1200 (Unofficial)

Price: $19.49 - $25.99

3) Topmate C5

Topmate C5 (Image via YouTube/Mingdong Zhong)

No. Of fans: 5

LED: Yes, Blue

RGB: No

RPM: 1200 (Big fan), 2400 (Small fan)

Price: $25.30

2) KLIM Ultimate

KLIM Ultimate (Image via Amazon)

No. Of fans: 1

LED: 7 colors

RGB: Yes

RPM: 750 on a 200 mm fan

Price: $69.97

1) Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB

Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB (Image via Thermaltake)

No. Of fans: 1

LED: 7 colors

RGB: Yes

RPM: 600-800 (single 200 mm fan)

Price: $49.99

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi