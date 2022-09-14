5 best Mini-ITX cases to try out in 2022

Computers that are tiny and portable frequently employ the Mini-ITX form factor, which is intended to be used in locations where a case with a bigger footprint will not fit.

The reduced footprint of a Mini-ITX computer is its main advantage. The device is easy to cram into tight spaces while maintaining a professional appearance. It has the additional benefit of being adaptable in different ways. It may function as a server, desktop, gaming system, or small media center. Going Mini-ITX in 2022 will ensure a sizeable increase in the costs of building the rig.

There are a few important factors to consider if you're looking to purchase a Mini-ITX case. The first is what kind of footprint you are trying to achieve in the rig. The amount of space in your case depends on whether it is a freestanding rig or if it will be hidden away in a rack or cabinet.

Before purchasing anything new, it's also crucial to know what size is ideal for your needs. Sizes can vary greatly depending on the manufacturer. We've seen Mini-ITX buildups as tiny as 7.1 x 2.2 x 7.5 inches (LZMOD DC-M1) and something as massive as 15.94 x 7.7. x 7.7 inches (NZXT H1 V2).

The size of the GPU you are planning to deploy in the rig is another thing to consider. Varied models have different mounting requirements and cooling methods. Therefore, it would be prudent to determine a case's size as well as whether or not it has integrated water cooling capabilities (or at least room for external radiators).

With so many options, it can be difficult to select the finest Mini-ITX case. However, you should always get the one that best suits your demands and budget.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

NZXT H1 V2, Phanteks Evolv Shift XT, and 3 other Mini-ITX cases that are worthy of consideration in 2022

1) Cooler Master NR200P Max

The Cooler Master NR200P was one of the most well-known Mini- ITX cases ever. It has now received an upgrade in the middle of its lifespan. The upgrade features a pre-installed power supply and CPU cooler, which is a 240 mm all-in-one liquid cooler packed with Sickle Flow fans. Motherboard, storage, and GPU are the only components that need to be installed in this case.

The NR200P Max has been designed with simplicity of construction and optimal cable management being the centerpiece. It is one of the top recommendations for anybody looking for a Mini-ITX case. This is because it was built from the bottom up to house high-end systems, including the latest 3000 series and impending 4000 series GPUs.

Another noteworthy point about this case is that it comes with a pre-included PCI-e riser cable pre-included.

2) NZXT H1 V2

The NZXT H1 V2 offers exceptional value for money. This case is the successor to the H1, which previously put the brand in one of the most scandalous situations the tech industry had ever seen.

The case comes bundled with a 750-watt gold-rated PSU, a 140 mm liquid cooler, and an NZXT cam hub that can be controlled by the NZXT CAM software. It also has a PCI-e 4.0 Riser and pre-routed cable connections.

H1's second iteration has undergone modifications to make it more useful. With the exception of the fan on the AIO radiator, NZXT has installed a 92 mm exhaust fan to the back of the case to improve cooling.

The maximum graphics card size was increased from 12.01 inches (305 mm) on the original to 12.76 inches (324 mm) on the V2 chassis.

The H1 V2 is an arguably small (15.6 l) Mini-ITX chassis with a lot of features that come included with the case (this time in a less spontaneous ignition package).

3) Hyte Revolt 3

The newest Mini-ITX case from the company HYTE is called the Revolt 3. It is a case that you can carry anywhere and update for years.

Some of the features of this case include support for full-size graphics cards without the need for riser cables and a downward-facing motherboard for better cable management. It also offers support for 1 x 3.5-inch HDD and 2 x 2.5-inch SSD and boasts segregated air flow channels for CPU and GPU cooling. Additionally, the case has an integrated handle and two toolless side panels.

The Revolt 3 isn't really for beginners, but it can accommodate large video cards and is easy to transport. It is built around the Mini-ITX form factor. If you're fortunate enough to obtain Hyte's limited-edition model, it comes with a wheeled suitcase with a slide-out handle that is ideal for travel.

If you want a small-footprint chassis for a portable desktop that can support incredible technology, it doesn't get much better than this.

4) Phanteks Evolv Shift XT

With its stunning RGB integration, expandability, and other unique features, the Phanteks Evolv Shift XT is one of the most unique cases we have ever seen.

The fact that even the simplest configuration of this case can be utilized as a Powerhouse makes it even more stunning. It has gear like 324 mm triple-slot graphics cards and 72 mm CPU air coolers.

The case boasts a robust mounting mechanism with a riser cable lock and a specific GPU strap to make sure that there is no GPU sag. It also offers direct access to fresh air through ultrafine mesh side panels.

5) G Skill Z5i

With its sleek, contemporary style, the G Skill Z5i ITX case will look great in any part of your home. Two USB 3.0 connections are included with this computer chassis.

The case doesn't truly have a tiny footprint, but it has a pretty elegant one, so it doesn't take up much room on your desk. With its curved tempered glass giving it a magical aspect, the casing is an engineering wonder.

The G Skill Z5i ITX case has a volume of 24.39 l and is a mini-tower PC chassis. Its style is rather flamboyant and out of the ordinary. Two curved glass panels with a dark hue give it a striking appearance.

The case offers ARGB underglow lighting that is controllable via motherboard software (thanks to a 3-pin 5V connector). No built-in fans are provided here. There are no color options; just black is offered. It's odd that there isn't an audio port on the I/O panel, but most people would likely overlook it.

Conclusion

These cases are among the best you can get in 2022 if you prefer the ITX form factor, which is becoming more and more popular.

They provide everything you need to construct a system that will serve you well for years to come, thanks to their exceptional performance, stylish designs, and high-quality finishes.

