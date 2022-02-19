Fortnite Gyro controller settings: The best settings for impeccable aim and no recoil on consoles

Epic Games recently added Gyro Aiming to Fortnite in collaboration with input whiz and flick stick creator Julian "Jibb" Smart. This new feature is supported on all platforms and offers players a unique way to aim during fights.

You will have two new options to choose from, including Gyro Aiming and flick stick. But how do you enable Gyro Aiming? What are the best Gyro control settings? Well, in this guide, we will explain how you can allow Fortnite's Gyro controls, what controllers support them, and the best Gyro control settings.

How to enable Fortnite Gyro Aiming

Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator



Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator @JibbSmart

To enable the Gyro Aiming and flick stick in Fortnite, head over to the game's settings menu. Select the new "Touch and Motion" sub-menu, where you'll notice different toggle options. Switch "Gyro Aiming" from off to on. Once enabled, you will move your camera by turning the controller.

What controllers support Gyro Aiming?

Apart from Xbox controllers, almost every other controller supports Gyro Aiming. Here are all the controllers compatible with Gyro Aiming:

PC: DualShock 4 or DualSense controller

DualShock 4 or DualSense controller PS4: DualShock 4 controller

DualShock 4 controller PS5: DualSense controller

DualSense controller Switch: Joy-Con or Pro Controller

Joy-Con or Pro Controller Android: Mobile controls.

Fortnite Best Gyro controller settings

Here are the best settings for Gyro Control Settings to land perfect headshots in the game:

Gyro Aiming - Scope or Aiming

Active Mode (Building) - None

Lock Stick Effect - None

Sensitivity - 0.16

Vertical Horizontal Ratio - 1:1

Steadying - 5.5

Acceleration - Low 1.5x

Flick Stick - Off

Advanced Gyro Options - Off

Readers can watch the video below for more information:

Now, the best setting would be to keep the Gyro Aiming to "scope or aiming", as it will only spring into action when using a scope or aiming. Also, ensure that the Active Mode (Building) and Lock Stick Effect are set to none.

You might want to keep the sensitivity between 0.14-0.16. However, you can try out the sensitivity to see what fits you the best. Other than that, turn off both Flick Stick and Advanced Gyro Options while keeping the acceleration low. This should help you easily land headshots in the game.

