Fortnite Gyro controller settings: The best settings for impeccable aim and no recoil on consoles

What are the best settings Gyro controller settings? (Image via Epic Games)
What are the best settings Gyro controller settings? (Image via Epic Games)
Shubhendu Vatsa
ANALYST
Modified Feb 19, 2022 10:40 PM IST
Feature

Epic Games recently added Gyro Aiming to Fortnite in collaboration with input whiz and flick stick creator Julian "Jibb" Smart. This new feature is supported on all platforms and offers players a unique way to aim during fights.

You will have two new options to choose from, including Gyro Aiming and flick stick. But how do you enable Gyro Aiming? What are the best Gyro control settings? Well, in this guide, we will explain how you can allow Fortnite's Gyro controls, what controllers support them, and the best Gyro control settings.

How to enable Fortnite Gyro Aiming

We've added new and improved gyro controls along with flick stick on the platforms that support it.Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator @JibbSmart, check out the video for all of the details of what's new!More info: fn.gg/GyroControls https://t.co/Brj0RIJOKj

To enable the Gyro Aiming and flick stick in Fortnite, head over to the game's settings menu. Select the new "Touch and Motion" sub-menu, where you'll notice different toggle options. Switch "Gyro Aiming" from off to on. Once enabled, you will move your camera by turning the controller.

What controllers support Gyro Aiming?

Apart from Xbox controllers, almost every other controller supports Gyro Aiming. Here are all the controllers compatible with Gyro Aiming:

  • PC: DualShock 4 or DualSense controller
  • PS4: DualShock 4 controller
  • PS5: DualSense controller
  • Switch: Joy-Con or Pro Controller
  • Android: Mobile controls.

Fortnite Best Gyro controller settings

Here are the best settings for Gyro Control Settings to land perfect headshots in the game:

  • Gyro Aiming - Scope or Aiming
  • Active Mode (Building) - None
  • Lock Stick Effect - None
  • Sensitivity - 0.16
  • Vertical Horizontal Ratio - 1:1
  • Steadying - 5.5
  • Acceleration - Low 1.5x
  • Flick Stick - Off
  • Advanced Gyro Options - Off

Readers can watch the video below for more information:

Now, the best setting would be to keep the Gyro Aiming to "scope or aiming", as it will only spring into action when using a scope or aiming. Also, ensure that the Active Mode (Building) and Lock Stick Effect are set to none.

You might want to keep the sensitivity between 0.14-0.16. However, you can try out the sensitivity to see what fits you the best. Other than that, turn off both Flick Stick and Advanced Gyro Options while keeping the acceleration low. This should help you easily land headshots in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
