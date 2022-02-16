Fortnite YouTuber discovers a glitch that possesses every vehicle you enter

Fortnite Chapter 3 recently received the 19.30 update, bringing much-needed features such as Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick to the game and also fixing several bugs and issues. Despite efforts to keep the game free of glitches and bugs, the community is still discovering new and unique glitches. From omnipresent XP glitches to taking advantage of tires, these bugs make the game more entertaining and fun. This time around, the community has found a unique Fortnite glitch that makes any vehicle in the game levitate and fly around.

A new Fortnite Glitch is giving any vehicle in the game supernatural powers and making it levitate

This new glitch discovery comes via none other than prominent Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King, who has found an ingenious way to make vehicles fly using just the Pizza Party item. This particular item was added to the game with the 19.10 update and can be found all across the island in chests, supply drops, Loot Llamas, or on the ground. You can even buy them in exchange for Gold Bars from Tomatohead, who can be found at Greasy Grove.

While the intended use of pizza items is to restore both health points and shields, Glitch King has found a better usage for the item, which is to make vehicles fly. In a recent video, the YouTuber explained how players can make any vehicle fly using the pizza box. As per Glitch King, when players come across a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3, all they need to do is construct a wall in the middle of the vehicle and then simply use the pizza box item on top of the created wall.

Once the box is placed, destroy the wall and hit the vehicle with the pickaxe once. If done correctly, the vehicle should start levitating as part of the glitch and players need to quickly enter the vehicle.

Readers can watch the video below for more information:

Clearly, this can be a fun way to explore and experience the Fortnite island. Players can test out this glitch as soon as possible, but it is quite likely that the developers will patch it out shortly. Interestingly, this isn't the first pizza item glitch in the game. Previously, another player figured out a way to cancel fall damage completely with Pizza slices.

