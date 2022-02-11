Fortnite YouTuber discovers how to launch and glide without using Launch Pads

Recently, Fortnite players discovered a glitch involving tires that quickly make objects in the surrounding bounce. Now, Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King has found another great application for tires using which players can launch and glide without using Launch Pads.

Glitch King showcased a fantastic technique to bounce off in the air and deploy gliders, rendering Launch Pads useless.

As per the YouTuber, if you use the Spiderman Mythic web shooters and land on top of a Launch Pad, you will be able to deploy your glider anytime using tires or any other items that make you bounce.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

This glitch can be beneficial when landing in Covert Cavern because you can use web slingers to land on Launch Pads, fly out of the main entrance on top of the POI, and then launch and glide away with the tires.

However, carrying tires or any item that can make you bounce will take up your inventory space, so make sure you have enough storage space.

Launch Pads have been around since Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1

They are a great way to propel oneself into the air and return to a skydiving state, allowing for a Glider Redeploy. This will even negate fall damage and help cover some distance. They can be found as floor loot, in chests, in Supply Llamas and Supply Drops.

Fortnite Chapter 3 introduced a brand new side of the island that was previously unheard of. The developers even made getting around and exploring easy by introducing new ways to traverse the map.

This season's Spiderman Mythic web shooters have been a massive success and the community is taking full advantage of it until it lasts. Apart from the Mythic web shooters, the community has is even putting tires to great use.

Edited by Srijan Sen