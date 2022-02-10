6 new glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3, there have been various additions to the game, like new elements, weapons, characters, abilities that Loopers can use and get familiar with. YouTuber and Content Creator "Top5Gaming" recently made a compilation of all the new Easter eggs and glitches that players can currently find on The Flipped Island.

Some of the glitches mentioned in the video are extremely funny, game-breaking, and easy to do. Here are the six glitches that have been mentioned and exist on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 island.

6 new glitches that broke Fortnite chapter 3

1) Tires turn every item bouncy

Who would have thought that the tire in Fortnite Chapter 3 would be so overpowered and broken? When placing a tire, loopers can make objects in the surrounding bounce off easily. What makes it more interesting is that it could even bounce off the gigantic Foundation statue that can be found in front of the Sanctuary POI. This glitch is also applicable to the birds that roam the island.

2) Go under the map!

The entrance section of the covert canyon where a hollow vertical tunnel can be seen is a hidden entrance to go under the Fortnite map. Loopers can hover over that section in order to enter the POI. But if a fan existing at the bottom pops off by a tire, players can easily go through the cylindrical end and enter under the map. There have been various glitches entering under the map and this time it does not allow players to be there for long.

3) Emote while web slinging

A very simple yet fun Fortnite glitch was found using Spider-Man's Web Shooters.The glitch allows loopers to emote while web slinging mid-air. Another addition to this glitch is where loopers can make traversal emotes while they are airborne through Spider-Man mythic and bounce off the ground.

4) Spider-Man falling glider

The combination of Spider-Man web slinging and the Tornado is a bit of mayhem to the players' skin. If the Looper swings towards the Tornado airborne, the individual will be stuck in an animation of falling down and have a very weird glider redeploy glitch throughout the rotating Tornado.

5) Invisibility glitch

Glitches wouldn't feel the same without a player or loopers disappearing. The next glitch allows loopers to disappear themselves through to a snowman in thin air. To attempt this, the Looper must first acquire a snowman and crouch on an item left on the ground. This will automatically make the player invisible, but once the Looper moves, the invisibility goes away.

6) Pizza ride a snowman

Pizza riding on top of a snowman is a fun way to travel with friends. It requires a snowman and a consumable pizza party. When the pizza is placed on top of the snowman, one player could be on top of the pizza and enjoy a free ride from their teammates if they control the snowman.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi