Game-breaking Fortnite glitch lets players stay in mid-air with a set of tires

There is a new Fortnite glitch that is allowing players to fix a set of tires to stay afloat in mid-air without any additional structures.

Based on a new video posted by Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King, there is a unique new glitch that can be triggered to make tires float in the air. Although the glitch is fairly difficult to execute, when done properly, it can then present the player with an unfair advantage in Fortnite.

Having said that, it is expected that Epic Games will soon remove these glitches from Fortnite to ensure a fair in-game experience for everyone.

Here's a detailed rundown of how the glitch can be executed in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite tire glitch allows players to stay in mid-air

There are a few steps that players need to follow in order to trigger the floating tire glitch in Fortnite Season 6. However, before getting started, it is extremely important for players to note that the glitch requires them to have one gas can and one set of tires to execute properly.

Here are the steps that players need to follow to execute the floating tire glitch in Fortnite:

The player has to build ramps that go up to the height where the player wants to fix the pile of tires.

Once the player has reached the required height, they will have to place the gas can on a flat surface.

Following this, the player needs to place the pile of tires on top of the gas can. Once the pile of tires is set on the gas can, players can simply destroy the surface on which is it kept.

As soon as the surface is destroyed, the gas can falls off. However, the pile of tires, remains floating at the exact same spot.

Following this series of steps will allow players to trigger a floating tire glitch in Fortnite. However, it is expected that Epic Games will very soon step in and put an end to this game-breaking glitch that can absolutely ruin the in-game experience for multiple players.

Considering the fact that no one really expects an enemy to hide on top of a floating pile of tires, getting shot at from mid-air can be extremely disheartening for players. Needless to say, the glitch needs to be removed at the earliest and hopefully, the developers at Epic Games are already working on it.