What is VAN 84 issue in Valorant, and how to possibly fix it

Being a competitive multiplayer game, Valorant has always suffered from server errors since its launch. Given the number of factors involved, including network connections, server status, and latency, these issues are commonplace occurrences, and something that most players have had to face during their time in the game.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We're aware of a problem causing players to disconnect from their games and are investigating the problem. We're aware of a problem causing players to disconnect from their games and are investigating the problem.

One of the most common errors that players deal with is VAN 84. The issue is a recurring one and disrupts a player's experience. This article discusses what the primary issue is and possible fixes to resolve VAN 84 errors.

Possible fixes for Valorant players to resolve VAN 84 error code

Players see the VAN 84 error code when the Riot client runs into a connection issue with the servers. The issue can be caused by either the client's server or the game's server, with the latter being the most likely scenario. If the issue is caused by Valorant's servers, any technical issue or server maintenance could have caused the error code to show up.

However, if players encounter the error code, they should follow the steps below to ensure that the issue is not from their end:

Check their internet connection

Log out of the game and restart. This is a usual fix for most errors in Valorant.

Sometimes, rebooting the entire system can also fix the issue.

There are more technical fixes that one can follow, as described in videos like the one shown below.

If the problem persists, check the status of the the game's servers online. A quick search will reveal if similar complaints have been posted around that time and if the servers are indeed down.

If the issue is on Riot's end, the best course of action is to wait for the developers to fix the error, which usually happens promptly.

