Valorant "VAN 9003" error: How to fix and causes

Encountering the Valorant "VAN 9003" error or similar issues linked to Vanguard's adherence to system settings can be a source of frustration for Windows 11 users. These problems commonly stem from configurations related to TPM (Trusted Platform Module) and secure boot, critical for Vanguard's anti-cheat system to function effectively.

While some Valorant players might contemplate reverting to Windows 10, there are steps available to address these issues without resorting to OS downgrades.

How to resolve Valorant VAN 9003 error

TPM (Trusted Platform Module) setting (Image via Tom's Hardware)

Here is a detailed guide on resolving the VAN 9003 error on Windows 11:

Step 1) Review BIOS setting

Initiate the process by restarting your PC and accessing BIOS settings using keys like F1 to F12, Delete, or similar, depending on your system. Once done, verify that your BIOS is set to UEFI mode and disable CSM (Compatibility Support Module) if it's active.

Step 2) Activate Secure Boot

Locate the Secure Boot option within BIOS settings and ensure it's enabled. Note that enabling Secure Boot may affect dual-boot setups but can be adjusted later if required.

Step 3) Enable TPM (Trusted Platform Module)

Search for TPM settings in BIOS and enable them. Opt for TPM version 2 if available, and confirm that firmware TPM is activated.

Step 4) Save changes and reboot

After making these adjustments, save settings in BIOS and reboot your system.

Step 5) Validate Configuration changes

Post-reboot, recheck BIOS settings to ensure UEFI mode, Secure Boot, and TPM are all active as needed.

Step 6) Test the game

Launch Valorant and log in to confirm if the "VAN 9003" error has been resolved. You should now be able to play the game without encountering system-related issues.

In case you face challenges post-implementation, consider adjusting the boot order in BIOS or seeking further guidance. While it's regrettable that Windows 11 mandates these prerequisites, following these steps should facilitate a seamless gaming experience without resorting to Windows 10 downgrades.

Refer to your specific motherboard or BIOS documentation for precise instructions, as menu layouts and terminology may vary.

Valorant's newest Agent called Clove has arrived, check out our guides on how to play them:

Can you use Clove's ultimate as the last player alive? || All Clove abilities || How to get Clove ghost || Gun skins that Clove players would want to have || Clove Split guide || Clove Ascent guide || Clove Sunset guide || Clove Icebox guide || How to Clove's ultimate Not Dead Yet effectively || How to unlock Clove || How will Clove change Valorant's meta || How to use Pick Me Up effectively