Valorant guide: Best Clove setups and lineups on Ascent

Clove setups and lineups on Ascent can be a menacing strategy to play against, as the verticality and tight corridors of this map can be a Controller's playground. From sneaky one-way smokes to strategic post-plant plays, this guide will equip you with the essential lineups and tactics to outplay your opponents, clutch rounds, and secure victory on Ascent.

This comprehensive guide will show you exactly how to leverage Clove setups and lineups to turn the tide of battle in Valorant. We'll delve into the best setups for both attacking and defending each site, making you an absolute menace on this map.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Clove setups and lineups for attacking on Ascent

For attack in Ascent, Clove's setups are basic, but with some sneaky Meddle lineups, you can greatly aid your team in gaining control of the sites. It is important you know the callouts on Ascent, so click here if you are not too familiar with them.

Clove setups and lineups for attacking A site

Smoke setups for A site (Image via Riot Games)

To attack A site on Ascent, the best Clove setups involve smoking the default spots on A short near switch and A heaven. These are the two main chokepoints where defenders are likely to play, and smoking them off will allow some easy site control.

To pair up with these smokes, there are two spots where you can use your Meddle ability, depending on where the enemy is likely to play. You can use the Meddle to decay enemies who play near switch, or those who play behind default boxes in the middle of the site.

Aim at this part of the doorway to decay near switch (Image via Riot Games)

To decay near switch, aim at the right wall of A site entrance (As shown above), and it should hit the entire spot near the switch. Pair this up with a flash and Duelist entry, and it should secure an easy frag on anyone looking to do sneaky plays near A short.

Using meddle near switch in A site (Image via Riot Games)

As this decay covers the entirety of the switch's area, anyone playing here is likely to fall back to tree in A short. You can either catch them during their escapade or allow them to fall back and gain easy access to the site. To decay near the default boxes, just throw the Meddle in the general direction and it should do the trick.

Clove setups and lineups for attacking B site

Smoke setups for B site (Image via Riot Games)

For B site on Ascent, smoking market and CT spawn entrance are the two most important smokes. This blocks off the only two routes for rotating players to pick you off. Although Killjoy turrets placed on top of the bricks at CT spawn will still detect you, shooting it off is the staple play.

Sneaky players usually like to camp at three primary locations at B site: Logs (The cubby just below market entrance), first lane (To the left of the B site entrance), and switch (Which controls Market doors).

Aim at the space between these railings and throw the Meddle (Image via Riot Games)

Clove has one Meddle lineup that can truly meddle with the oppositon's plans. To throw this utility, aim at the space between the second and the third railing on the second window, as shown in the image. This will land in a position that will decay all the three camping spots mentioned above. Any Duelist or damaging ability can then secure an easy kill on these players.

The Meddle decays everyone in this radius (Image via Riot Games)

When thrown accurately, this Meddle lands in a sweet spot that will make the campers think twice for the upcoming rounds. Jett players who like to hold an angle with the Operator on first lane will also be forced to fall back to safety with this lineup.

Best Clove setups for mid-control on Ascent during attack

Mid-control smokes on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

The key to winning rounds in Valorant is switching up strategies and attacking patterns. Mid is generally considered the pivotal point of any map, and whichever side gains control of this region has an advantage, in most scenarios. On Ascent, taking mid requires mainly two smokes, one on A-short ramps and one on deep market, near pizza.

These smokes will allow you to take fights at lower mid easily, without having to worry about long angles or players peeking from A-short. However, it is important to keep an eye out for flanks from B-main or from players who have pushed A-main and are positioned on high-mid.

Best Clove setups and lineups for defending on Ascent

Defensive lineups with Clove are pretty straightforward. Since their ability mechanic is closer to that of Brimstone, this Controller cannot smoke one ways on ledges as easily as Omen. The Ruse ability lacks the versatility and verticality of Omen's mechanic.

Clove setups for defending A site

Default smoke for A site while defending on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

Smoking A main is the best option while defending at the site. Although this is a very simple smoke, it is important to get the timing right. Clove's Ruse ability lasts for only about 15 seconds, and using the ability too early might cause the smoke to dissipate while the enemies are trying to push in.

Clove setups for defending B site

Smoke off B main to prevent the enemies from pushing in freely (Image via Riot Games)

The best Clove setups for B site include smoking off B main while the enemies are pushing in to delay their offense. Similar to the strategy for A site, getting the timing down is crucial, unless you want to hear your teammates blame you for losing a round.

Best Clove setups for mid-control on Ascent during defense

Smoke off mid-link and fight high-mid while on defense (Image via Riot Games)

Unlike Omen who can do a floating smoke at mid and shoot player's legs, Clove can only smoke the ground level. Mid-control is of utmost importance as mentioned, and the best Clove lineups at mid include smoking off mid-link to prevent players from barging out into mid and fighting the player at market.

After you smoke off mid-link, your player at A-short will be able to hold off the angle looking for players pushing out of the smoke, while someone at market or pizza can hold high mid for easy Mid-control.

Clove one way setups and lineups on Ascent

Clove setups on Ascent allow some sneaky one way lineups that can easily give you the advantage and bamboozle enemies! From sneaky post-plant setups to quick pickings at defense, Clove can do it all.

Post-plant one way Clove setups for A site

Smoke on top of generators to defend from Wine at A-main (Image via Riot Games)

If you have planted in front of generator at A-site, this Clove setup with a one way smoke is a game changer. Simple smoke on top of the generator on the front end, and you will have a pesky angle that you can take advantage of. If anyone tries to come from the side of generator or if anyone tries to defuse, you can spot their feet before they see you, and it will be an easy win for you.

Smoke on top of the wooden structure to get another sneaky one way angle (Image via Riot Games)

Another great one way Clove setup is to plant in front of Pillar (Tall wooden boxes on the right wall of A-site). To defend this from A main, simply smoke on top of Pillar, and you will have an angle similar to that of the generator smoke. You can spot the opponent players' legs before they can see you, and rain hellfire to secure the round.

Post-plant one way Clove setups for B site

In B site, the boathouse is your best friend when it comes to defending with Clove on Ascent. While this angle does not involve baiting with the Spike like on A site, it's more of an angle advantage to help you gun down the opponents before they can fully make their way to the objective site.

Smoke on top of the green boxes (Image via Riot Games)

Smoke on top of the green boxes on the left side when in boathouse. This creates a sneaky on-way angle where you can see the legs of anyone coming from Stairs (Second lane). With a huge angle advantage, you can pick these enemies off before they have a chance to engage in a gunfight.

Smoke on top of the boxes at the center of B-site (Image via Riot Games)

Another sneaky one way Clove setup is to smoke on top of Triple (Green boxes at the center of the site). This will create a sneaky one way angle that will let you play from the far left corner of Boathouse, once again seeing the opponents' legs before they can even get a vision of you.

Aggressive one way Clove setup during defending

Smoke at the ledge and hold angle for some sneaky picks (Image via Riot Games)

This aggressive one way Clove setup truly coincides with the Agent's play style. Smoke on the ledge outside A-main for a well-known one way angle that will catch enemies off-guard, allowing you to empty your magazine at them before they can see you.

Although you cannot Teleport inside the smoke or blind enemies like Omen, you can use Meddle on the smoked area to decay enemies while a damaging ability from a teammate like Sova's Shock Dart or Killjoy's Swamp Grenades completely destroys the unsuspecting opponents.

The Clove setups and lineups on Ascent can be a powerful tool to control the map, both on offense and defense. By mastering the basic smokes and sneaky one-way setups explained in this guide, you'll be well on your way to turning the tide of battle and securing victory on Ascent.

Remember, practice makes perfect, so experiment with these lineups in the Practice Range, and don't hesitate to adapt them to your play style and your team's needs.

For more article and guides on Clove, check out the following:

All Clove abilities || How to get Clove ghost || How to unlock Clove || How will Clove change Valorant's meta || How to use Pick Me Up effectively || How to Clove's ultimate Not Dead Yet effectively || Can you use Clove's ultimate as the last player alive? || Gun skins that Clove players would want to have