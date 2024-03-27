How to unlock Clove in Valorant?

Followed by numerous trailers and teasers that surfaced online, fans might wonder about the processes to unlock Clove in Valorant. After causing chaos in the Valorant community, Clove has finally come into play on the live servers. Hailing from Scotland, they are the 24th addition to the Agent list of Valorant.

Clove has a unique array of talents that stands out as one of the best and is set to shake up the standard Controller meta landscape. Apart from blocking off enemy sights with their smokes, the rest of the abilities provide them with an option to fill in the role of a secondary Dueslist for the team. Hence, the developers have introduced a unique approach for the stereotypical Controller Mains.

All options to unlock Clove in Valorant

To unlock the new Controller Clove, players are provided with a couple of options.

Players can unlock them by

Spending VP (Valorant Points)

Using KC (Kingdom Credits)

Earning 2,00,000XP during Recruitment Event

Via Xbox Pass

Below is a detailed explanation of the processes to unlock Clove in Valorant:

Unlock Clove in Valorant by spending VP (Valorant Points)

Unlocking Clove by spending VPs (Image via Riot Games)

Players worldwide can spend a total of 1000 VP to get their hands on the newly released Scottish Agent. This process is one of the quickest but costliest methods if players plan to play with them on the live servers.

They need to follow these simple steps to unlock them:

Open Valorant

Navigate to the Agents section on the top left corner of your screen.

Find Clove and click on Recruit.

Ensure that you have at least 1000 VP on your profile.

Select the option mentioning 1000 VP on it and confirm your purchase.

Unlock Clove in Valorant by using KC (KIngdom Credits)

Unlocking Clove by spending KCs (Image via Riot Games)

Some players aren’t comfortable with spending VPs that might put a dent in their wallets or don’t want to grind through the recruitment event period. Hence, they can follow another simple but lengthy process. They have to spend 8000 KC (Kingdom Credits) to unlock Clove in Valorant.

Following the conclusion of the recruitment event, players need to follow these steps:

Open Valorant and enter the proper credentials to log in to your account.

Navigate to the Agents section.

Among all the Agents available, find Clove and select Recruit.

Ensure that you have 8000 KC on your profile.

Select the option showcasing 8000 KC on it and confirm your purchase.

Unlock Clove in Valorant by earning XP during the Recruitment Event

Unlocking Clove by grinding XPs (Image via Riot Games)

Riot developers have introduced a unique way to unlock new Agents in Valorant, especially for those who like to grind it. This process doesn’t require any currency, and the community can unlock the Agent free of cost.

Players must play any game mode in Valorant to earn XPs. Additionally, they can earn additional XPs by completing numerous daily and weekly challenges. That said, after collecting a total of 200,000 XP, they can Recruit the Agent.

The event is only active for one month from the release date of Clove. Hence, players must grind hard to unlock Clove in Valorant fast.

Unlock Clove in Valorant via Xbox Pass

Players can unlock Clove by owning an Xbox Game Pass. They don’t have to worry about these aforementioned steps. However, players must keep in mind that their Riot Account needs to be connected to their Xbox account.

Hence, for those who are wondering how to link your Riot account with Xbox, here’s a quick guide:

Open the Riot Games website on any browser of your choice.

Log in to your account.

Go to the Account Settings.

Under the Account Settings option, navigate to the Connected Accounts section.

Select Xbox and log in to your Xbox account to follow the next steps.

