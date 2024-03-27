Valorant Clove Guide: How to use Ruse effectively?

With this Clove guide for Ruse, you will zoom across the map, popping heads in no time. The Scottish Agent is the latest addition to Valorant's roster and arrives as a unique character. Wielding the power of self-resurrection, this Controller can disrupt enemy pushes with decays and smokes, empower themselves with temporary overhealth and speed boosts after frags, and even cheat death with a conditional self-revive.

Dive into this Valorant Clove guide to learn the ins and outs of the Controller's smoke, playstyle, and how to dominate the battlefield.

Clove guide: What is Ruse?

One-way smokes are possible in many areas (Image via Riot Games)

Being a Controller, Clove's main utility is the smoke. The Agent's signature ability, their smoke, is called Ruse. Unlike other Agents in Valorant who cannot use any abilities after their death, the Scottish troublemaker can utilize their ability to smoke after they die.

The new smoke is lilac in color and hollow on the inside, similar to other smokes (except Viper's) in Valorant. The smoke from Ruse ability is a sphere, meaning one-ways are possible when smoked on a raised platform or a ledge. Each smoke lasts for approximately 15 seconds.

Most Controller players should have no problem adjusting to the new smoke because the core mechanic of the ability stays the same. While that's easy to say and sounds rather simple, there are quite a few technical aspects to this new smoke.

Clove guide: How to use Ruse when you are alive?

Using smoke when alive (Image via Riot Games)

Unlike Omen or Astra, who can see the entire map within their shadow and astral worlds, the new Agent's smoking mechanic is similar to that of Brimstone. Clove equips a tactical map when you use Ruse, and you can press your Primary Fire button to mark locations on the map where you want to smoke. Alt Fire confirms the smoke, which blooms almost instantly.

The area covered by this tactical map is considerably larger than Brimstone's, but you cannot smoke across sites like Omen or Astra. You can smoke off up to two points at the same time. One smoke will regenerate every 30 seconds.

Clove guide: How to use Ruse after you are dead?

Using smokes after you have died (Image via Riot Games)

The most exciting (or scary) aspect of Valorant's latest Controller is their ability to use Ruse and smoke off parts of the map after their death. And with this Clove guide, you will know how to become a master of this art.

To use your smoke after death, press the button for your signature ability, and a much smaller version of the tactical map will open up on your screen, along with a spectral shadow of your hands.

Similar to smoking when alive, use your Primary Fire button to mark up to two spots on the map for smoking. Alt Fire confirms the smoke, which also appears almost instantaneously. The regeneration time for each smoke is also the same, which is 30 seconds.

New ability interface for Ruse (Image via Riot Games)

If you have used your smokes before dying and had the regeneration timer started, the ability counter and timer are carried forward to when you are dead. These are also denoted by a new ability interface on the left-hand side of your screen.

Clove guide: Limitations while using Ruse after death

If you die near the switch, you can only smoke up to the area you can see here (Image via Riot Games)

With the playerbase abuzz on how the ability to smoke after death will change the meta, there is one key aspect that everyone seems to have missed. Clove will only be able to use their Ruse ability to smoke around the position of their death.

This means that if you die as this Agent in, for example, near A-short in Ascent, you will only be able to smoke till around bottom-mid or pizza on the far side. You will not be able to smoke across sites to the CT entrance at the B site. This makes their playing position extremely tactical because not every spot can be smoked if you die on the extreme ends of the map.

Clove offers a unique twist on smoke abilities in Valorant. While alive, they can strategically smoke large map areas with a familiar tactical map interface. However, the true power lies in the ability to deploy smokes even after death, albeit limited to the area around the Agent's final position.

With this Clove guide for Ruse, you will master this smoke placement while understanding its limitations. Rank up and dominate the battlefield with Valorant's newest kid.