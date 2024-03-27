Valorant Clove Guide: How to use Meddle effectively

Valorant players are actively seeking a Clove guide for Meddle after having seen all the unique abilities of the new Agent. The Scottish troublemaker is the 24th addition to the shooter’s diverse roster. Possessing the abilities of a pseudo duelist and self-revive power, this unit stands out as a formidable force inside the game's arena.

This Clove guide has all the details about the ability Meddle and how to use it effectively to secure a win.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Clove guide: What is Meddle?

Meddle is one of Clove's most lethal abilities in Valorant. Clove’s decay costs 250 credits, making it the most expensive decay ability among other Agents with similar perks so far.

This orb can be thrown from a decent distance and follows a projectile route. Upon throwing the fragment of immortality essence, it’ll show an AoE spot followed by a burst damage hit.

Usually, the orb detonates after a span of 1.2 seconds. After that, the enemy inside its AoE will get a health decay of up to 90 HP for a period of 3.25 seconds. This massive health decay will convert half-armored players into easy-to-kill targets during half-buy or bonus rounds.

Players who main Fade are quite familiar with the current Meddle mechanics since her Seize works in a similar way. They shouldn’t face any issues when using this ability.

For those who want to know how to use this ability in-game, here’s a quick guide:

First, players should press their “Q” button (default) to equip the orb. After that, they should aim at the location they wish to throw the fragment of immortality essence.

Players must use their primary fire button to throw the orb.

Clove guide: How to use Meddle effectively

Like Fade’s decay ability, Clove’s Meddle, is quite easy to use. However, it can sometimes be tricky, depending on the situation. Well, fret not; here's how to use this basic ability effectively.

Clove guide: Clearing out tight corners

Generally, Meddle is best used when clearing tight corners of any map. As the fragment inflicts decay damage upon detonating, it will make it tough for opponents who do cheeky maneuvers by hiding.

Moreover, combining Meddle with other lethal abilities, such as Sova’s Shock dart, Gekko’s Mosh pit, and others, might result in a quick takedown of opponents.

Clove guide: Retaking/capturing a bomb site

Clove has utilities that are incredibly helpful during retaking or capturing a bomb site. Among those utilities, Meddle stands out to be a game-changer.

Whenever Clove and their teammates are planning to retake or capture a bomb site, they can use this basic ability in stapled positions based on the maps. This will force their opponents to come out of those positions.

Clove guide: Holding a bomb site

Players can also use Meddle while holding down a bomb site. Those using Clove while defending can use their basic ability to its fullest potential.

Combining Meddle with Ruse will give players an upper hand in any tight scenario. While the opponent team is rushing into a bomb site, players can smoke the main entry with Ruse, and Clove can use their Meddle to decay enemy health by more than half.

However, there’s some bad news for players who are fond of doing lineups instead of taking 1:1 fights inside the arena. They won’t be able to perform lineups with the Meddle ability. However, this twist in their array of abilities will definitely shake up the current Controller meta in Valorant.

