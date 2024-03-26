5 best Valorant Agents to pair with Clove

Valorant's new Controller Agent will soon debut on live servers, and the community is diligently searching for Agents to pair with Clove alongside lineups to utilize them perfectly. The Scottish Troublemaker’s kit consists of some extraordinary abilities that allow them to perform solo aggressive plays alongside adding another layer of value to any team composition.

For those still wondering about suitable Valorant Agents to pair with Clove, this article will discuss five Agents that can complement their gameplay.

Omen, Gekko, and 3 more Agents to pair with Clove in Valorant

1) Omen

If you're looking for an aggressive team comprising two controllers, Omen should be one of the best Agents to pair with Clove. Now, teams no longer need to worry about picking Duelists as Clove possesses numerous abilities to fill that spot. Omen can easily go aggressive without worrying about getting killed, as the Scottish Troublemaker will be present to help his team smoke off certain areas.

Additionally, if Clove wants to make a play of their own, Omen can fill them with proper info using his teleport. He also can help Clove by using his paranoia to blind their adversaries and help Clove get some initial frags.

2) Gekko

Being blessed with numerous abilities that convert Clove into a pseudo-duelist, they seek as much information as possible to secure early frags. There is no better option than Gekko, one of the best Initiator Agents to pair with Clove. With the combination of Mosh pit and Meddle, both Agents can capitalize on the enemy’s mistake and punish enemies, showing aggression.

Clove's Meddle can hit enemies with burst damage followed by a health decay. Hence, it can deal lethal damage to the enemies holding tight corners. Moreover, Gekko’s flash will set them in the right atmosphere to take important first blood to get an early-round player advantage.

3) Raze

Getting a trade frag has always played an important role in any FPS game. And no one else is better than Raze to get an instant frag if things go south for Clove. Raze is best known for her erratic movement and is one of the high-mobility Agents to pair with Clove.

Having this duelist fighting alongside Clove, the team can inflict immense damage. With the help of her Paint Shell and Clove’s Meddle, enemies will face a hard time as Meddle will take away more than half of their health. Moreover, Raze can create space on bombsites for Clove to get multiple frags throughout the round.

4) Cypher

Cypher is one of the game-changing Agents to pair with Clove. He stands out as one of the best information diggers in the whole roster of Valorant Agents. With the help of his Spycam, Clove always gets an opportunity to get an early frag to get an upper hand over their opponents. Moreover, Clove can put smoke over Cypher's Tripwires to catch enemies off guard.

5) Viper

Concluding the list of best Agents to pair with Clove is Viper. Besides Omen, she could bring the best results to the table for any team. This Controller’s Snake Bite is one of the most dangerous abilities to pair up with the Scottish Troublemaker. It can be beneficial in clearing out the hard corners of numerous maps.

Combining Snake Bite with Clove’s Meddle might guarantee a player advantage on your team. As Meddle can greatly decay adversaries' health pools, the Snake Bite can handle the rest by making them vulnerable. Moreover, whenever Clove is about to use their ultimate Not Dead Yet, Viper can use her orb to ensure a safe and secure revive.

Lastly, players can create nightmares in the minds of adversaries by using Clove’s basic ability inside Viper’s Pit.

Being a versatile Agent, Clove can be paired with any Agent in Valoran's hero roster. Players can try different team compositions and combo abilities to secure victory in their ranked journey. However, we strongly recommend pairing the abovementioned Agents with Clove to get the best result in their Valorant matches.

