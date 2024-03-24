When does Valorant's new Agent Clove release for all regions?

During the recent VCT Madrid show match, Valorant players witnessed the new controller Agent Clove’s abilities in action. They will be joining the title Agent roster as the 24th addition. Many players are anticipating Clove's release in this tactical shooter after checking out her skills. Those wondering when they will be released as a playable character in this title are in the right place.

That said, this article details Clove’s release date in Valorant.

When does Clove release for all regions?

Expand Tweet

Clove's showcase during the VCT Madrid show match has excited players about their release in Valorant. According to the officials, Clove will be released alongside the mid-season patch of Episode 8 Act 2 on March 26 or 27, depending on the regions players live in. After her release, she can be unlocked by playing the game or spending 1000 VP.

Clove should shake up this FPS title's meta, as it has been stale for several Episodes.

Clove’s abilities in Valorant

Clove is a Controller-type Agent in Valorant specializing in smoking off the entry points or the crucial angels. Their abilities/skills are listed in the section below:

Ruse: Upon activation, Clove opens up a window that will allow players to place the smokes, similar to how Brimstone’s smoke works. Additionally, Clove can deploy smoke while they are dead.

Upon activation, Clove opens up a window that will allow players to place the smokes, similar to how Brimstone’s smoke works. Additionally, Clove can deploy smoke while they are dead. Meddle: Clove can throw a grenade-like projectile that causes decay on the adversaries who get hit by it. The projectile works similarly to Deadlock’s GravNet grenade.

Clove can throw a grenade-like projectile that causes decay on the adversaries who get hit by it. The projectile works similarly to Deadlock’s GravNet grenade. Pick Me Up: When Clove kills an enemy, they can absorb their life force, which bestows her a temporary health buff and haste.

When Clove kills an enemy, they can absorb their life force, which bestows her a temporary health buff and haste. Ultimate: When Clove dies and has their ultimate ready, they can use it to quickly come back to life for a short duration. During this time, if Clove secures a kill or assists, they will fully come back to life like nothing has happened to them. However, if Clove fails to secure a kill or assist during the ultimate timer, they will return to their grave.

Following Clove’s reveal, there is a rumor about an upcoming Valorant map online. As Clove is scheduled to be released in March, players can expect the new map’s launch alongside Episode 8 Act 3.

For more articles related to this tactical shooter, check the section below:

Clove's character design and abilities || Players share about their "most annoying" Agent present in-game || Is Valorant available on PS5?