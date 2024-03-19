Is Valorant available to play on PS5?

Riot Games' potential entry into console gaming with Valorant has sparked interest among fans curious about how the tactical shooter will migrate to a new platform. The title's console port has been a topic of speculation since Riot Games began looking for a senior game designer for console platforms in early 2022. Also, leaks about controller configurations for major platforms such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One further fueled the conjecture.

This article will discuss the availability of Valorant on various gaming platforms, including popular consoles like the PS5.

Exploring Valorant's availability on PS5

There have been indications that Valorant may be published for consoles in 2024. However, the game is not yet accessible on the latest consoles, such as PlayStation 5. That said, leaks from reputable sources hinted that the title's controller configurations were included in the game files for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Oculus Go VR headset.

Currently, fans eagerly awaiting the console release of this FPS title may be disappointed; however, Riot Games has been preparing to launch their character-focused FPS on consoles.

In early 2022, the company was searching for a senior game designer with expertise in console platforms. Riot Games had been actively seeking individuals who could help "develop a vision for combat on consoles." The job listing, which expired last year, specifically mentioned this.

"As a Game Design Manager for Console, you will help set a vision and guide designers on bringing Valorant to new platforms. You will be responsible for upholding design principles that defines the game on PC while transforming it into the definitive tactical shooter for Consoles."

In 2023, a data miner discovered links between the in-game files and PlayStation Network servers, indicating that the title might be undergoing testing for other platforms. This discovery has sparked excitement among fans, hopeful for potential playtests on consoles in early 2024. However, the developers still need to make an official announcement about the console release date.

The community is eagerly anticipating the release of the game's mobile version, which is expected to be launched in 2024. Additionally, the game is expanding to consoles, and features such as cross-progression have players excited about its ability to appeal to a diverse range of gamers across different platforms.

Even though the popular FPS has yet to be available on the PS5, its potential expansion to multiple gaming platforms continues to intrigue fans.

