Valorant Sovereign 2.0: Everything we know so far about the rumored bundle

If recent rumors are to be believed, Riot Games is working on a Valorant Sovereign 2.0 bundle. The first version of the bundle was one of the most beloved ones in the game, as fans typically rush to buy the skins whenever they return to the item store. According to an X post by Valorant dataminer floxay, Riot Games is working on a successor of the Sovereign bundle. In the post, they revealed multiple lines of code with Sovereign2 at that start.

Guns like Phantom, Odin, Judge, and Frenzy, along with a melee weapon, will be included in this new bundle. Furthermore, all the guns will have four levels, with the melee having two. However, nothing has been officially revealed by Riot Games, and readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

What is the expected price of the Valorant Sovereign 2.0 bundle?

Valorant Sovereign bundle released in June 2020 (Image via Riot Games)

Following this rumor making rounds on the internet, the excitement among fans is steadily increasing. The first Sovereign bundle was released in patch 1.01 on June 9, 2020. With the latest patch 8.04 recently going live, this bundle can arrive in the upcoming patches.

The first bundle cost 7,100 Valorant points for the weapon skins, along with three accessories. But with the latest Primordium bundle being sold at 8,700 VP, the rumored Valorant Sovereign 2.0 bundle could also cost the same.

The weapon skins from the first bundle were later made available in the in-game store through the Featured section. The Sovereign 1.0 skins for Ghost, Stinger, Guardian, and Marshal cost 1,775 VP, with the Sovereign Sword costing 3,550 VP.

Historically, sequel bundles in Valorant have always cost the same as the original bundle, so it is fair to assume Sovereign 2.0 would cost the same as its predecessors. However, considering it's been almost four years since we saw the first Sovereign bundle, and since most recent skins cost 2,175 VP (Melee priced at 4,350 VP), the rumored Valorant Sovereign 2.0 skins could also cost the same.

The Valorant data miner did not reveal if there are any spray paints, player cards, or gun buddies coming along with the Sovereign 2.0 bundle. However, considering that's the norm with Valorant skin collections, players can expect the aforementioned items as well.

Interested fans would have to wait for an official announcement from Riot Games to fully know about the price and release date of the successor of the Sovereign bundle. Meanwhile, fans have the Primordium bundle to enjoy.

What skins are expected in the Sovereign 2.0 bundle?

As per leaks, the rumored Sovereign 2.0 skin collection will feature skins for the following weapons:

Phantom

Odin

Judge

Frenzy

Melee

While it is not clear when or if the bundle will arrive in Episode 8 Act 2, fans can keep an eye out on Valorant's official social media handles and Sportskeeda's Valorant hub for the latest information.

With Episode 8 Act 2 kicking off recently, Riot Games dropped a fiery skin bundle named Primordium. This collection features a hellfire-inspired look with cosmetics for weapons like Vandal, Phantom, Spectre, and Shorty. It also has a melee weapon called the Blades of Primordia. Considering the Primordium bundle will expire only on March 27, 2024, players might have to wait at least till then for the Valorant Sovereign 2.0 collection to drop.