How to get Primordium melee in Valorant

Riot Games has introduced a jaw-dropping Primordium melee skin as a part of a new Primordium bundle, which will be available in Valorant Act 2 Episode 8. The cosmetic in question is called Blades of Primodia. Along with the Primordium bundle, the developers will be bringing numerous changes, such as an updated Premier system, a new Battlepass, a few quality-of-life alterations, and more.

As fans often seek to increase their collection, they might want to get the Blades of Primodia. Hence, this article will discuss all the necessary details about purchasing the Primordium melee in Valorant in Act 2 Episode 8.

Obtaining the Primordium melee in Valorant

The Primordium melee in Valorant features dual swords, a new melee archetype with a unique equip and attack animation. Besides that, according to the developers, players will feel like they're running faster with this item's running animation even though they are not.

To obtain the Primordium melee in Valorant, follow these simple steps:

Open Riot Client and open Valorant by putting in the right credentials.

Navigate to the top section and click on the in-game store option.

Select the Primordium Bundle and scroll through the available items.

Select the Blades of Primodia, and hit the Purchase button. Ensure you have at least 4,350 VP available in your account.

Upon purchasing the melee skin, go to the Collections tab and equip it under the melee category. And that's how you get and use the Primodium melee in Valorant.

However, if players purchase the whole Primordium bundle that this skin is a part of, it’ll add more value to their collection. If they get the whole collection, they can have access to the melee skin, along with the other cosmetics (gun buddy, spray, and player card). It's also worth noting the contents of this bundle are limited-time assets.

After a two-week time period, players won’t be able to purchase these skins from the in-game store anymore. However, the bundle may make a late entry in the Valorant store as a part of the daily rotation and might be available in the Valorant Night Market.

Other items included in the Primordium bundle

Besides the Primordium melee skin in Valorant, the bundle will feature these items:

Vandal

Phantom

Spectre

Shorty

Player Card

Spray

Gun buddy

Each of the weapon skins mentioned above will be available to purchase for 2,175 VP. Meanwhile, the player card can be obtained for 375 VP, spray for 325 VP, and the gun buddy for 475 VP.

The Primordium bundle will offer a unique finisher animation along with sounds. It’ll also be available in four different variants: Base, Green, Blue, and Gold.

