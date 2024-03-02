How much does Valorant's Primordium skin collection cost?

Valorant enthusiasts are in for a treat as Riot Games unveils its newest skin collection, Primordium. Set to release on March 5, 2024, with the highly anticipated Episode 8 Act 2, Primordium promises an immersive experience with its dark fantasy, organic, and intimidating thematic goals.

Let's delve into the details of this remarkable collection, including its key features, weapons, bundle information, and the overall cost for those seeking to wield the power of ancient beings.

Valorant's Primordium skin collection details

The Primordium collection introduces players to the realm of ancient beings, where lava and bedlam merge to create a visually stunning and powerful set of weaponry. The skin line aims to deliver a dark fantasy experience, incorporating organic elements that exude intimidation, all set against a backdrop of flowing lava.

Key features of the Primordium collection include the dynamic lava flow from the weapons, intensifying with each fired shot and cooling down during periods of inactivity.

The introduction of a new melee archetype, the dual swords, brings unique attack and equip animations, along with a running animation that creates the illusion of increased speed. Additionally, each finisher holds an Easter egg, transporting players to another world.

Weapons and bundle information

The Primordium collection features four weapons and a melee skin:

Vandal

Phantom

Spectre

Shorty

Blades of Primordia Melee

Each has its own customizations, including the new Blades of Primordia melee weapon. The bundle, priced at 8700 Valorant Points (VP), offers a comprehensive package, including accessories like a card, an animated spray with in-game sound, and a gun buddy. Individual gun skins cost 2175 VP, while the melee's usual price is 4350 VP.

As players progress through different levels, the weapons undergo transformations, with custom models, firing sounds, visual effects, and audio for actions like equip, reload, and inspect. The bundle also introduces variants, offering a choice between green, blue, and gold finishes, each altering the finisher visual effects.

Melee and variants

The melee weapon, Blades of Primordia, follows a similar progression, evolving through levels with unique animations and visual enhancements. Players can choose between green, blue, and gold variants to suit their aesthetic preferences.

Release date and cost

The Primordium skin collection is scheduled to release on March 5, 2024.

For those eager to embrace the power of Primordium, the bundle costs 8700 VP. This includes not only the four weapons and the Blades of Primordia but also exclusive accessories such as a card, a gun buddy, and an animated spray. The bundle's price positions it as a premium offering, ensuring a comprehensive and immersive experience for Valorant players.

The Primordium skin collection in Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 promises an extraordinary gaming experience. It stands as a testament to Riot Games' dedication to pushing the boundaries of in-game aesthetics.

As players look forward to this new skin bundle, the battlefield is set to transform into a canvas of flames and ash, making Primordium a must-have for Valorant enthusiasts.