10 best meme sprays to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

Approximately every two months, Valorant receives a new update, signifying the commencement of a fresh Act or Episode and the conclusion of the preceding one. With the introduction of each Act, Riot Games unveils a new set of in-game cosmetics as rewards within the Battlepass.

The Battlepass encompasses 15 sprays in every edition, which are collectible cosmetic items in Valorant. These sprays can be applied on any surface within a playable map. Occasionally, Riot Games creatively incorporates artwork inspired by popular internet memes into these sprays.

There are two avenues for acquiring these sprays: unlocking them through tier rewards within the paid track of the Battlepass or purchasing them from the Valorant Accessories Store using Kingdom Credits.

This article presents a comprehensive inventory of sprays in Valorant that feature meme references and are available for purchase from the Accessories Store.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

One Last Bite, Perfect Disaster, and more sprays with meme references can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories Store

1) Oh No and Oh Yes spray

Fade doing the Drake's Hotline Bling pose (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant's 'Oh No' and 'Oh Yes' sprays are inspired by a widely circulated meme, which features two screenshots from Drake's Hotline Bling music video, symbolizing his preference for one option over another.

Riot Games incorporated this spray into the Battlepass of Episode 6 Act 1. It depicts Fade replicating Drake's iconic actions.

This original meme gained immense popularity, leading to the creation of 'Drakeposting.' The term refers to the online sharing of the meme. Therefore, when you successfully acquire this spray from the Accessories Store, be sure to engage in 'Fadespraying.'

2) Am I Clear? spray

Fade doing Charlie's rant pose from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (Image via Riot Games)

The 'Am I Clear?' spray in Valorant pays homage to a memorable moment from the Fox TV series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where a conspiracy involving a man named Pepe Silvia unfolds. In the show, Charlie's ensuing rant has become not only iconic but also a widely recognized meme.

This spray is perfect for the in-game leaders in Valorant who try to devise strategies in haste and convey them with passion. This spray can be used to describe how unsettling their passion might look to others.

Juxtaposing the troubled image of Fade with the ostensibly calm context highlights the potential for miscommunication and how individuals might inadvertently convey intentions differently than intended.

3) Perfect Disaster spray

Killjoy doing the disaster girl smile of Zoë Roth (Image via Riot Games)

The 'Disaster Girl' meme serves as a tangible illustration of an inadvertent renaissance and has seized a significant portion of the internet's attention. The four-year-old featured in the image has been identified as Zoë Roth. The meme gained such widespread popularity that she managed to sell the original 2005 photograph as an NFT for $500,000.

Drawing inspiration from this internet phenomenon, Riot Games incorporated the 'Perfect Disaster' spray into the Battlepass during Act 3 of Episode 6. The spray depicts Killjoy wearing a smug smile as she activates her Nanoswarms, unleashing chaos while the opposing as the enemy Phoenix and Jett fret to defuse the Spike.

This spray is perfect for use after an attack round is similarly ended in your favor.

4) This is Also Fine or This is Also Also Fine Spray

Raze and Phoenix engulfed in flames reminiscent of the Gunshow webcomic dog (Image via Riot Games)

The phrase "This is Fine" originated from K.C. Green's webcomic, Gunshow, which was published in print in January 2013. The meme gained widespread popularity, particularly focusing on the initial two frames of the cartoon.

These frames depict a dog confidently sipping a drink amid flames, followed by the character reassuring themselves with the words, "This is fine." The meme humorously highlights the absurdity of maintaining composure in the face of chaos.

In Valorant's intense gaming environment, where information overload can be overwhelming, Riot Games recognized the challenge. In response, they introduced two distinct sprays, 'This is Also Fine' and 'This is Also Also Fine,' during Episode 1 Act 2 and Episode 2 Act 3, respectively.

The former spray sees Phoenix attempting to heal amid the flames of his signature ability, while the latter depicts Raze defusing the Spike amidst Brimstone's Incendiary.

5) Hide the Pain, Brimstone Spray

Brimstone doing the 'Maurice' pose of András Arató (Image via Riot Games)

'Hide The Pain Harold,' also known as 'Maurice,' is a model featured in stock photography. He has achieved meme status primarily due to his distinctive smile that appears to convey the act of suppressing discomfort, disappointment, or sadness.

In 'Hide the Pain, Brimstone,' Riot Games opted to depict the character Brimstone as Harold in Act 2 of Episode 5, aligning with the thematic elements of Valorant's lore and enhancing the overall gaming experience.

According to the game's lore, Brimstone initiated the Valorant Protocol but faced numerous challenges while striving to manage expectations. Despite grappling with internal adversity, he must maintain a facade of bravery or happiness.

Whether it's feelings of disgust, pain, disappointment, or sadness, players can utilize this spray in their challenging ranked games as a reminder to put on a courageous front.

6) Sad Yoru Spray

Yoru doing the sad Keanu Reeves pose photographed by Splash News photographer Ron Asadorian (Image via Riot Games)

The 'Sad Yoru' spray, introduced in the Battlepass of Act 3, Episode 3, pays homage to the 'Sad Keanu' meme. This internet phenomenon originated from a sullen paparazzi shot of Canadian-American actor Keanu Reeves seated alone on a park bench, eating a sandwich.

The Valorant spray shows Yoru amid a flurry of butterflies, holding his signature comb in place of the sandwich featured in the Sad Keanu meme.

Playing as Yoru is both enjoyable and challenging, with moments when fortune doesn't quite favor Yoru mains. Upon obtaining this spray from the Accessories Store, use it to communicate to your teammates that you're experiencing a less-than-ideal gaming session.

7) Not Impressed Spray

Viper mimicking Bernie Sanders' pose in a photo by AFP's Brendan Smialowski. (Image via Riot Games)

In Act 2 of the Battlepass, a spray titled 'Not Impressed' was introduced in Episode 3. This spray features Viper seated on a foldable chair, wearing a discontented expression, a puffed jacket, and mittens. It serves as an artistic homage to the 'Bernie mittens' meme.

The 'Bernie mittens' meme originated from a viral photograph of Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator, seated with a face mask and distinctive mittens. This image became widely circulated on the internet, spawning various altered versions placing Sanders in historical photos and humorous scenarios.

The in-game spray has been ingeniously designed to incorporate the Bernie Sanders image in a manner that aptly portrays the less-than-friendly Agent, Viper. Intended to express your discontent, this spray serves as a discordant element amid the enjoyment of your teammates.

8) Revive Me, Jett! Spray

Revive Me, Jett! spray (Image via Riot Games)

In 2020, Lance ‘Finest’ Arcilla gained online popularity after a video captured him mistakenly requesting Jett’s ultimate ability, thinking it was Sage’s revive. The moment, marked by Arcilla persistently asking a perplexed Jett player to bring him back, gave rise to the now-famous phrase, "Jett rebibe me!".

Riot Games not only acknowledged this by introducing the 'Revive Me, Jett!' spray in Episode 2 with the Act 2 Battlepass but also went a step further in patch 7.06 by incorporating this iconic voice line into the game for Jett:

So, Sage. When are you going to teach me how to revive people, huh?

This humorous reference continues to be a beloved part of the Valorant community's culture.

9) One Last Bite spray

One Last Bite spray (Image via Riot Games)

In the most recent Battlepass of Episode 7 Act 3, Riot Games introduced a new spray called "One Last Bite." This spray draws inspiration from an inside joke, acknowledging a specific segment of the player community that seeks a lighthearted experience amid the intense gameplay of Valorant.

Riot Games has taken note of players who prioritize enjoyment and snacking during their gaming sessions. The downtime following elimination presents an ideal moment to indulge in snacks unless your ally Sage brings you back into the action with her resurrection ability.

Use this spray to humorously convey the inconvenience of playing with snack residue on your fingertips.

10) Roll On Spray

Animated spray showing Yoru dancing like Rick Astley in the 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video (Image via Riot Games)

Trick both your teammates and adversaries by deploying the 'Roll On' spray featured in Episode 7's Act 2 Battlepass.

This unique animated spray pays homage to the 'Rickroll' meme and stands out as the sole animated spray in our meme-inspired collection. It humorously portrays Yoru dancing in front of a microphone, and as he sways, the unmistakable lyrics of Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up echo in your mind.

The 'Rickroll' meme, known for its bait-and-switch nature, typically involves a disguised hyperlink leading to the 1987 song's music video. Yoru's playstyle in Valorant mirrors this bait-and-switch tactic perfectly, as he unpredictably appears when least expected.

Take advantage of this spray during pre or post-round moments to revel in a dance celebration after successfully 'Rickrolling' your adversaries with a standout play.

Some of the recently added in-game cosmetics mentioned in this article will be accessible in the Valorant Accessories Store starting from Episode 8 Act 3. This provides ample time for you to accumulate and reserve Kingdom Credits so you can purchase these sprays as soon as they pop up in your store.