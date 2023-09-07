Valorant guide: Best Brimstone lineups on Sunset map

Valorant's new map, Sunset, is finally out, and it is time to learn lineups. The 10th map in the game is set in Los Angeles and has a basic two-bomb-sites layout. On first glance, it is a bit difficult to play on the Attack side on Sunset, and players have to rely on the "Lineup Larry's" to string together a few rounds and make the most out of it. The B bomb site on this new map in Valorant is especially hard to retake with excellent post-plant positioning opportunities, which should be taken advantage of.

Sunset in Valorant is a playground for Controller players. In the current meta, Brimstone might not be the best smoke Agent, but his post-plant utility is unmatched. Let us have a look at how we can use Brimstone's Molotov to its maximum potential. Some of these will be using your HUD in Valorant to align your crosshair, so be on the lookout.

All essential Incendiary lineups for the new map Sunset in Valorant

A Site safe plant (behind the box)

A Site safe plant (behind the box) lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

This is the spike plant that you will encounter the most as it is the safest. Position yourself in front of the wooden boxes at A Elbow as shown in image #1 and aim high. Align your Stim Beacon and Incendiary icons with the roof as shown in the second image and use left click. The Molotov will bounce once and land on the spike planted behind the box.

A Site safe plant (behind the box) lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Where the Incendiary lands in A Site behind the box plant (Image via Riot Games)

A Site plant in front of the half wall

A Site spike plant in front of the half wall lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

Move to A Main after the spike is planted and stand adjacent to the wall as shown in the first image. Position your crosshair high according to image #2 and simply left-click throw. To line up this abstractly placed crosshair, use your health bar and align it with the center of the third white circle from the top as shown in the image below. It should land just in front of the half wall on A Site.

A Site spike plant in front of the half wall lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Where the Incendiary lands in A Site in front of the half wall plant (Image via Riot Games)

B Site corner plant (near B Main)

B Site corner plant (near B Main) lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

Probably the easiest to hold plant location on B Site on Sunset is the corner near B Main. For your lineup, stand on top of the plant pots outside B Main near "SKETCH" and aim high as shown in image #2.

Adjust the line extending your health bar with the black dot on the building as shown in the second image. A normal throw will then land your molly right on top of the planted spike.

B Site corner plant (near B Main) lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Where the Incendiary lands in B Site corner plant near B Main (Image via Riot Games)

B Site center plant

B Site center plant lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

The safest plant on B Site is the center right in front of the pillar. You might sometimes be forced to plant here in your Valorant matches, so it is extremely important that you have this at the back of your mind. Your team will, however, be very dependent on your lineup as it is difficult to play post-plant when the spike is planted here.

For your setup, stand on top of the plant pots near "SKETCH," similar to the last lineup, and move your reticle high up. Align the line extension on the left side of your health bar with the gray part of the building as marked in the image below. Then again, left click and your molotov will be on the way.

B Site center plant lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Where the Incendiary lands in B Site center plant (Image via Riot Games)

B Site corner plant (near B Market)

B Site corner plant (near B Market) lineup location (Image via Riot Games)

This one is for all the lineup enthusiasts in Valorant. It is a fairly uncommon plant spot, but it never hurts to be ready for all situations. Position yourself in front of the wooden box near Bottom Mid according to image #1 and adjust your reticle as shown. Simply remember that you have to align the dot above the indicator of your molly to the pointed edge on the building as shown in image #2. Then, simply left-click throw to stop the defuse.

B Site corner plant (near B Market) lineup (Image via Riot Games)

Where the Incendiary lands in B Site corner plant near B Market (Image via Riot Games)

Although the most common plant spots on Sunset in Valorant have been covered, it is always a good idea to come up with your own lineups and coordinate those with your team. This keeps enemies guessing as they will be left completely unaware of your positioning. Remember, creativity will win you games in Valorant.