How to use invisible Brimstone molly in Valorant

In the competitive world of Valorant, players are continuously pushing the boundaries of tactical innovation. Recently, the Valorant community was introduced to a groundbreaking lineup now known as the Invisible Brimstone molly lineup on the map Haven. This covert strategy allows Brimstone players to deploy a Molotov without it being visible to opponents, presenting an unexpected and potentially game-changing advantage.

The revelation of this clandestine tactic came to light through a Twitter post shared by @ValorantUpdated, quickly going viral and captivating players' interest.

That said, players must be aware that the invisible Brimstone molly lineup might not remain an available tool for long, as Riot Games tends to promptly address unintended mechanics through patches.

Valorant player discovers invisible Brimstone molly lineup on Haven

The invisible Brimstone molly lineup involves exploiting specific map geometry and precise positioning to obscure the Molotov's hit area. Brimstone's "Incendiary" ability is a powerful utility that can zone out enemies, disrupt their movements, and inflict damage over time.

By positioning Brimstone in a precise location on Haven and executing the lineup flawlessly, players can toss the Molotov so that it remains undetectable to adversaries even after it lands. This hidden deployment can create confusion among enemies, giving your team an edge in seizing control of the C-site default plant and catching opponents off-guard.

Mastering the Invisible Brimstone Molly Lineup

Achieving proficiency in the invisible Brimstone molly lineup demands a bit of practice and meticulous attention to detail. As the effectiveness of the lineup may change with game updates, it's crucial to stay informed about the latest community discoveries and adapt accordingly.

To begin practicing the lineup, follow these general steps:

Enter a custom game on the map Haven, selecting Brimstone as your Agent. Position yourself precisely as directed in the above tweet. Aim your crosshair at the specific location that aligns with the trajectory. Employ the appropriate angle to execute the Molotov throw. Observe and fine-tune the Molotov's flight path through repeated attempts.

Remember that not all attempts will yield successful outcomes, and it may take time to become proficient with the invisible Brimstone molly lineup.

As is the case with any unintended gameplay mechanic, the invisible Brimstone molly lineup is susceptible to being patched by Riot Games in future updates. The developers are committed to ensuring fair and balanced gameplay for all players, addressing any unintended advantages to maintain a competitive environment.

While it's exhilarating to explore innovative strategies, players should exercise caution and not become overly reliant on potentially temporary tactics. Overusing unintended techniques may result in penalties or disciplinary actions from Riot Games, impacting your gaming experience negatively.

Embrace innovation, but always prioritize fair play and sportsmanship to preserve the integrity of the game. Happy strategizing, and may your Molotovs continue to blaze a trail of victory in Valorant!