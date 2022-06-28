Best Brimstone molly lineups for Pearl in Valorant 

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 was made available to the game's audience with the arrival of Patch 5.0 on June 22, 2022. Similar to previous Acts of Valorant, players have the opportunity to experience an array of new features, with the most exclusive one being the new map, Pearl.

After Fracture's release in September 2021, Pearl is the latest map to enter Valorant's map pool, and is the eighth map to do so. Split, one of Valorant's oldest maps, gave way for Pearl in unrated and competitive queues.

With three complex lanes to guide players to the two spike sites, Pearl is a map with a traditional design that is reminiscent of CS: GO.

Unlike some of the previous maps in the game, Pearl will not feature any dynamic elements such as teleporters, ziplines or ropes. Players can try out the new map on a Pearl-only Unrated server until it joins the competitive map pool two weeks after its release.

Most effective post-plant Brimstone Incendiary (molly) lineups on Pearl in Valorant

Agents with Deterrent utilities have always been preferred ahead of their counterparts due to their efficiency in clutching post-plant scenarios. Brimstone, one of the first Controllers to grace Valorant, is one such Agent that players can effectively rely on in these situations.

Although the meta Agent-compositon for Pearl is still unclear, Brimstone is one who players can effectively use as a Controller on any map. He is available for the entire Valorant community and has a utility kit that can serve the team in any scenario.

Listed below are some of the most effective ways to use Brimstone's Incendiary (Q) ability in post-plant situations.

A-site (Open plant)

A-site open plant (Image via Valorant)

One of the main spike plant locations on Pearl's A-site is the open plant. It is also the most convenient plant location as it helps players get the spike down fast and defend it from A-main.

To deploy a lineup that can prevent the spike's defusal, Brimstone needs to position himself at the point marked on the map as shown in the image below.

After positioning themselves on the pinged location between A-main and A-restaurant, players are expected to aim their crosshairs at the glass dome above and align the circle above the mouse button of the Incendiary icon with the metal bar near the pillar, as shown in the attached images.

Post-plant lineup location and crosshair placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thereafter, players just have to deploy the molly with a normal throw. Within a few seconds, the utility will reach the desired spot, deterring the enemies and preventing a spike-defuse for the seven seconds that it remains active.

A-site (Corner plant)

A-site corner plant (Image via Valorant)

One of the safer locations on A-site for a spike plant may be this spot in the corner of the site. Once the spike is planted on this spot, Attackers can retreat to A-link or A-main to defend it.

To deploy this particular lineup, players need to position themselves in the corner of the box in A-main, as marked in the image below. From there, they need to point their crosshair on top of the wall as shown below.

Post-plant lineup location and crosshair placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

A normal throw is enough to deploy the molotov into the corner plant, thereby damaging enemy Agents attempting to defuse it. Ideally, the team can have one player stationed at A-link to distract the Defenders while Brimstone deploys his Incendiary from A-main.

A-site (Backsite plant)

A-site backsite plant (Image via Valorant)

The A-site on Pearl is the smaller site out of the two. However, due to its structure, players may find a lot of useful plant locations that they can defend from different spots on the map. A backsite plant, for instance, can be a safe one to plant as well as defend if the Attackers have the entire site to themselves.

Attackers can defend the spike plant from both A-flowers and A-secret, and can even have a player stationed in Dugout to improve their chances of success. To deploy this lineup, they need to position themselves outside the window that leads Flowers to Secret on the point marked in the image below.

Post-plant lineup location and crosshair placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

From the lineup spot, players need to look up at the dome and adjust the top dot of Brimstone's Sky Smoke icon to align it with the second leaf on the roof. This is a precise lineup and may require a few tries to find success.

B-site (Long plant)

B-site long plant (Image via Valorant)

Out of the two spike sites on Pearl, B-site appears to be the one that is harder for Attackers to infiltrate. Due to the long pathway between the site and B-club, Defenders can hold a long-range weapon and deny entry to Attackers. However, Attackers can also take advantage of this situation in post-plant scenarios.

If the spike is planted for B-ramp, players have the freedom to station themselves far away from the spike without losing sight of it. To deploy this lineup, Brimstone needs to position himself in the corner of B-ramp as shown in the image below.

Post-plant lineup location and crosshair placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players need to align their Incendiary icon with the markings on the wall as shown in the image and deploy the molly with a simple throw. Due to the distance, the utility can take a few seconds to land. However, once it lands, players can either fight off their distracted opponents or make a safe escape through B-club.

B-site (Tower plant)

B-site Tower plant (Image via Valorant)

B-site has a variety of spots where Attackers can plant the spike. The area next to the generator on B-site is a convenient plant location. Players can defend this spike plant from B-tower and B-tunnel.

To deploy the lineup, Brimstone needs to go to Defender Side Records and position himself near the two boxes, as marked in the attached image. From there, players need to aim their crosshair at the corner of the roof as highlighted in the image and deploy the molly with a jump throw.

Post-plant lineup location and crosshair placement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the molly is deployed, Brimstone can either make his way to Tower or Tunnels and fend off the remaining opponents, or escape through Defender Side Spawn if the spike is about to explode.

