10 insane Deadlock mechanics Valorant players need to know

Valorant's latest agent, Deadlock, brings a host of unique and game-changing abilities to the tactical shooter. These mechanics offer invaluable insights into the agent's capabilities. Although future updates may get changes, understanding these mechanics can give you a significant edge when playing with or against Deadlock.

This article will explore ten mind-blowing mechanics of Deadlock that every Valorant player should know.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Deadlock mechanics in Valorant

1) Ultimate Interactions with Omen and Yoru:

When Deadlock uses her ultimate while Omen is in his ultimate state, the timing is critical. If used too late, Omen will die instantly. However, if used early, Omen will teleport away and slowly move toward the end point before being released, keeping him safe. Similarly, if Deadlock uses her ultimate on Yoru's clone, the clone will be caught in the ultimate.

2) Sage Wall Interactions:

While Deadlock's ultimate cannot pass through Sage's wall, it can interact with it uniquely. When Deadlock uses her ultimate, and Sage places her wall, the cocooned enemy gradually moves over the wall. It provides an opportunity for the enemy to survive if timed correctly.

3) Slowing Down Abilities and Agents:

Deadlock's C ability, "GravNet," affects enemy movement and slows down specific skills. It slows down Sova's drone, Breach's Aftershock, and even Gekko Wingman's activity, resulting in some amusing visuals.

4) Gekko Ultimate Interactions:

Although Deadlock's C ability slows down the Gekko Ultimate, the creature can still jump out of it. Gekko's other skills can also be slowed down by Deadlock's GravNet grenade.

5) Strange Mechanics of the E Ability:

Deadlock's E ability, "Barrier Mesh," creates an invisible wall that always faces the same direction, regardless of its placement. It can strategically boost teammates over obstacles or deny enemy movement. However, Deadlock cannot stand on her wall as she will slide off.

6) Destroying Deadlock's Abilities:

You can destroy the corner orbs or the middle orb to destroy Deadlock's blue crystal structures. However, these structures are incredibly resilient and require multiple hits to eradicate. For example, it takes two Brimstone ultimates and a Molotov to break them.

7) Stem Beacon Interaction:

When inside Deadlock's Stim Beacon, both Deadlock and Brimstone will move slower if her C ability hits them. The Stim Beacon's effects persist even when Deadlock's slow grenade strikes players.

8) Q Ability Sound Interactions:

Deadlock's Q ability, "Sonic Sensor," can be placed on walls and only triggers when enemies make any sound inside its radius. However, it won't trigger when Gekko Ultimate passes through it, but it will trigger if Gekko's Wingman is running through it. This may be a bug that could be fixed in a future update.

9) Suppressing Enemy KO and Ultimate Interactions:

KAY/O's Knife ability on Deadlock's Sonic Sensor will disable them, allowing enemies to pass through freely. However, Deadlock's Q ability can detect and briefly slow down Reyna and Jett, offering valuable information. Additionally, Deadlock's ultimate can pull enemies through her wall.

10) Wall Interactions with Other Agents and Abilities:

Deadlock's Wall in Valorant has exciting interactions with various agents and abilities. For example, it won't block Viper's ultimate, but it can provide cover from her line-of-sight abilities.

Killjoy's turret can shoot through Deadlock's wall but cannot see through the blue crystals, allowing Deadlock to use them as a temporary hiding spot. Deadlock's ultimate can be used on a downed KO, wrapping them and preventing revival from teammates.

Deadlock, the newest agent in Valorant, introduces a range of incredible mechanics that can completely change the game's dynamics. Understanding these mechanics is crucial for both playing as Deadlock and playing against her in Valorant.

From interacting with other agent abilities to manipulating walls and catching enemies off-guard, Deadlock offers a unique playstyle that demands careful strategy and execution. As the game continues to evolve, it's essential to stay updated on any changes to these mechanics, but for now, mastering these ten insane Deadlock mechanics will give you a significant advantage on the battlefield in Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes