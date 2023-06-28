Valorant Deadlock Guide: How to use Sonic Sensor effectively?

Deadlock is Valorant's latest Sentinel Agent. Hailing from Norway, she is the 23rd character to join the game's roster. Deadlock is now live, and players worldwide can play as her as soon as they unlock her. As a Sentinel, her kit is best suited to holding down sites on defense. While her abilities are similar to other Agents of her class in Valorant, she also brings new mechanics to the table.

It is important to understand how each of these abilities works before diving into a competitive match-up with her. This article will tell you how to optimally use Deadlock's (Q) ability, Sonic Sensor.

How does Deadlock's Sonic Sensor (Q) ability work in Valorant?

Sonic Sensor's official description says:

"EQUIP a Sonic Sensor. FIRE to deploy. The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sound. It concusses that area if footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected."

This is a new mechanic in the game because no other Sentinel ability works based on sounds. The sensor is triggered whenever there is a significant sound, and all players caught in that area will get concussed.

The device sticks to most surfaces in the game but will not stick to the ground. It covers a wide cuboid-shaped area before it, where it scans for sounds. Besides footsteps and gunshots, the device also picks up the sound of the Spike being planted or defused.

Tips on using Deadlock's Sonic Sensor (E) Ability in Valorant

Since Sonic Sensor works based on sounds and not sightlines, you cannot use it like a typical flank-watching device such as Chamber's Trademark or Killjoy's Alarmbot. Since most players will be shift-walking while on the flank anyway, the ability will not be able to catch them. Here are some alternative places to place to get better value out of it:

1) Areas where enemies drop from

Having one of these devices in areas where players are bound to drop from will inevitably catch them because there is no way to silently fall from a height in Valorant. Some examples of such spots include the drop from Hookah on Bind, A and B Rafters on Split, A-Drop on Lotus, etc.

2) Near (NOT on) the Spike in post-plant situations

While Deadlock's Sonic Sensor will not damage defusers like Killjoy's Nanoswarms or even pull them away like Astra's Gravity Well, it will concuss them, making them easy targets.

However, if you place the device bang on top of the spike, players will likely break it as they will see it before defusing the spike. Make sure to use the large area of effect it provides and place it around the Spike where it will be less noticeable.

3) In areas where combats generally take place

Valorant is primarily a shooting game, so no matter how far your enemies shift-walk through, they will have to shoot their guns at some point. That is where Deadlock's Q ability will catch them.

All chokepoints are excellent spots for this ability. If you play from far away and bait them to shoot at you, they are bound to get concussed, making them vulnerable to your bullets.

