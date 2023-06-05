5 best Valorant team compositions for Brimstone

Valorant, Riot Games' popular tactical first-person shooter, emphasizes teamwork and strategic coordination to secure victory. One crucial aspect of achieving success is selecting the right team composition for each map. In Valorant, team composition is vital in achieving success on each map. As a versatile controller Agent, Brimstone can fit into various compositions depending on the map's layout and objectives.

Whether it's the wide-open spaces of Haven or the verticality of Split, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of different Agents and how they synergize with Brimstone is crucial for creating a winning team. This article will explore the five best Valorant team compositions for different maps featuring Brimstone, the versatile controller Agent.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Best team combos for Brimstone in Valorant

1. Team Composition for Haven and Fracture: Brimstone, Sage, Sova, Raze, Phoenix

On the wide-open maps of Haven and Fracture, a balanced team composition is key to covering multiple points and maintaining map control. Brimstone's ability to control areas with his smokes makes him an essential pick.

Paired with Sage for healing and resurrecting fallen teammates, Sova for gathering crucial information, Raze for explosive entry fragging, and Phoenix for self-sufficiency, this lineup provides a solid foundation for success on Haven.

2. Team Composition for Ascent and Bind: Brimstone, Skye, Killjoy, Breach, Phoenix

Ascent and Bind features several narrow chokepoints, making them ideal for area denial and crowd control abilities. Brimstone can provide smoke cover in this composition, while Skye and Killjoy add additional crowd control with flashes and traps.

Breach's stunning abilities further disrupt enemy positions, and Phoenix's self-healing capabilities ensure sustainability during engagements.

3. Team Composition for Split: Brimstone, Cypher, Sage, Raze, Sova

Split is a map known for its verticality and split-site design. To excel on this map, Brimstone is combined with Cypher for strong intel gathering and Sage for healing and slowing down enemy pushes.

Raze's explosive abilities can clear tight corners, while Sova's recon bolt uncovers hidden enemies. This composition excels at defending and holding positions on both bomb sites.

4. Team Composition for Lotus: Brimstone, Sage, Chamber, Reyna, Raze

Lotus, a huge yet more compact map, requires a different approach to team composition. Brimstone's smokes can be used to cut off enemy sightlines, while Sage provides healing support.

Chamber's trap adds additional surveillance, Reyna's self-sustainability enhances aggressive plays, and Raze's explosive power helps flush out opponents from tight spaces. This lineup offers a balanced mix of aggression and control.

5. Team Composition for Pearl: Brimstone, Gekko, Sage, Viper, Reyna

Pearl's unique layout calls for strategic adaptation. Brimstone can utilize his smokes to create opportunities for the team. Paired with Gekko, the game's newest initiator Agent, they can combine their abilities to control and restrict enemy movement effectively.

Sage provides crucial healing, while Viper's toxic screen denies enemy vision and controls areas. Reyna's self-sustain and aggressive playstyle round out the composition, creating a formidable lineup.

By considering factors such as map control, crowd control, healing, and entry fragging, the five team compositions discussed in this article provide a solid foundation for success on Haven, Ascent, Split, Lotus, Bind, Fracture, and Pearl in Valorant.

However, it's important to remember that these compositions are not set in stone and can be adjusted based on individual playstyles and team dynamics. Experimentation and communication are key to finding the most effective team composition for your and your team's needs.

The success of these team compositions heavily relies on effective communication and coordination among teammates. Valorant is a game that demands teamwork, and each player's abilities must be utilized strategically to gain an advantage over the opposing team.

Brimstone's role as a controller involves setting up smokes and providing cover. Still, it's crucial for the team to communicate their positions and intentions to maximize the impact of these abilities.

Poll : 0 votes