5 best Valorant team compositions for Raze

Since its release in 2020, Valorant has taken the gaming world by storm, quickly becoming a fan favorite. The first-person shooter requires players to have a great deal of strategy and teamwork to be successful. One of its essential elements is team composition. Players must select agents that complement each other's abilities to create a balanced team.

Raze is one of the most popular agents in the game, known for her explosive abilities. Her kit includes a rocket launcher, a grenade launcher, and a couple of satchel charges, all of which can be used to deal considerable damage to opponents.

She is a valuable addition to any team, and her abilities can be used to clear out areas and take out opponents. However, to make the most out of her abilities, it's essential to have a team composition that complements her strengths.

Best teams for Raze in Valorant

Here are five team compositions for Raze:

1) Raze, Viper, Cypher, Sage, and Brimstone

This composition is focused on area denial and defense. Raze's abilities can destroy enemy cover, while Viper's can obscure vision and damage enemies over time. Cypher's traps and camera can provide valuable information, and Sage can heal and revive teammates. Brimstone's smokes can be used for defense or to cover an offensive push.

This team composition is excellent for teams that like to play defensively. Viper's abilities can be used to slow down opponents, Cypher's traps can prevent them from moving forward, and Sage can support the team.

2) Raze, Omen, Killjoy, Reyna, and Brimstone

This composition in Valorant is focused on aggressive play and taking control of the map. Raze's abilities can be used to clear out areas, while Omen's smokes can obscure vision and provide cover for the team. Killjoy's traps can hold down an area, while Reyna's abilities can be used to take out opponents and heal herself. Brimstone's smokes can be used for an offensive push.

The team composition is perfect for teams that prefer an aggressive playstyle. Raze's abilities can be used to clear out areas, while Omen's smokes can be used to create opportunities for Raze to use her explosive abilities. Killjoy's traps can hold down an area, while Reyna's abilities can be used to take out opponents and heal herself. Brimstone's smokes can be used for an offensive push.

3) Raze, Astra, Sova, Sage, and Reyna

With this composition, the focus is on map control and gathering information. Raze's abilities can be used to clear out areas, while Astra's abilities can create walls and provide cover. Sova's arrows can reveal enemy locations, while Sage can heal and revive teammates.

This team composition is best suited for teams that like to gather information and take control of the map. Raze's abilities can be used to clear out areas, while Astra's abilities can create walls and provide cover. Sova's arrows can reveal enemy locations, while Sage can provide support to the team. Reyna can lurk around the map to flank the enemy or get entry frags.

4) Raze, Brimstone, Astra, Killjoy, and Sage

This composition focuses on defense and holding down areas. Raze's abilities can be used to clear out areas, while Brimstone's smokes can be used for cover or to block off entry points. Astra's abilities can provide additional cover, and Killjoy's traps can hold down an area.

Sage can provide support to the team and heal and revive teammates. This works well for teams that want to hold down an area and play defensively in Valorant.

5) Raze, Omen, Viper, Cypher, and Sage

This combination in Valorant is focused on controlling and denying entry to opponents. Omen's smokes can obscure vision and provide cover. Viper's abilities can be used to slow down opponents, and Cypher's traps can hold down an area. Meanwhile, Sage can support the team and heal and revive teammates. The composition suits teams that want to deny entry to opponents and control the map.

Smoke agents in Valorant are an essential addition to any team composition, as they can obscure vision, provide cover, and force opponents to move out of position. The five team compositions outlined in this article are excellent examples of creating a balanced team that includes a smoke agent and complements Raze's abilities.

Remember, the key to success in Valorant is teamwork and communication. Work with your team and communicate effectively to make the most out of your team composition and abilities. You can dominate Valorant and come out on top with the right team composition and strategy.

