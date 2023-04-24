Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass: Every spray, card, and gun buddy coming to the game

Valorant brings a load of new content with every Act update through a brand new Battlepass. This pass introduces unique weapon skins, attractive player cards, fun sprays, and shiny gun buddies through different tiers. The upcoming Battlepass is expected to follow previous trends and feature a total of 50 tiers and five extra levels in the epilog wing.

Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass will bring in a total of three new weapon skins - Bound, Moondash, and Monstrocity. The cosmetics will also contain various different gun buddies and player cards that can be used to customize the banner and overall look of the weapons.

This article will highlight all the additional assets coming to Valorant with the Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass.

Monster Cookie buddy, Claw Master card, Nice! Spray, and more arriving in Valorant with the upcoming Battlepass

The Battlepass is a great cosmetic system that provides the player base with a massive amount of usable assets for a relatively low price. The Episode 6 Act 3 pass is scheduled to launch on April 25, 2023, and is expected to be priced at 1000 Valorant Points (VP).

The items are also quite exclusive as they do not appear later in the Night Market or the in-game store. The Battlepass also features some free items besides the premium track, which can be accessed after purchase. These include some gun skins, buddies, and sprays for the player base.

Sprays

The upcoming Battlepass will offer some truly alluring sprays that can be used to interact with players in the lobby. Here is a list of all the sprays coming to Valorant in Episode 6 Act 3 Battlepass.

Already Locked

Am I Clear

Bound

Don’t Look Back

I’m Melting (Free)

Monstrocity

Moondash

Nice! (Free)

Not Your Healer

Nothing to See Here

Omen Remembers

Peace Out

Perfect Disaster

Put it on my Card

Whack a Squirrel

The entire spray collection may also contain a few animated stickers. These sprays are generally vibrant and are nifty little assets that can be used to communicate during matches and boast one’s prowess.

Gun Buddies

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT With the Radiant Entertainment System, every game’s an opportunity for a new high score– press play on April 25. With the Radiant Entertainment System, every game’s an opportunity for a new high score– press play on April 25. https://t.co/EWeCN0GGaF

Gun buddies are weapon charms that players can equip on different weapons as tiny companions that hang around the side. Let's take a look at the upcoming gun buddies.

Blueberry

Bound

Drop the Hammer

EP 6 Act 3

Drop the Hammer (Epilogue)

Hot and Spicy

Monster Cookie

Moondash

Mother of Pearl

Night Guard

Player cards

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT From the cabinet to the couch, and now to your collection. See what went into creating our celebration of retro games and one of the most ambitious skin lines in VALORANT–the Radiant Entertainment System. From the cabinet to the couch, and now to your collection. See what went into creating our celebration of retro games and one of the most ambitious skin lines in VALORANT–the Radiant Entertainment System. https://t.co/kMdcqopu4p

Player cards are unique in Valorant as they sometimes contain a few Easter eggs for future content. The artwork on the cards generally showcases the theme of the Battlepass itself and the different available weapon collections. Here are the player cards coming to the game with the Episode 6 Act 3 update.

Best Served Cold

Bound

Caffeine Dreams

Claw Master

Death Trap

Claw Master (Epilogue)

Monstrocity

Moondash

Nothing To Lose

Radiants Detected

Scylla and Charybdis

Skyborne Greeting

The Edge of Everything.

Fans can get their hands on each of these assets by purchasing the Battlepass once the update goes live. Players can also opt to complete all the tiers and then buy the pass to receive all the rewards at once.

