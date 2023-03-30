How to get Altitude gunbuddy in Valorant

Valorant launched its latest skin collection in the game with the new Patch 6.06. The Altitude bundle features cosmetics based on aircraft models, uniquely designed for each weapon. Aside from weapon skins, it also includes an Altitude gunbuddy that players can purchase from the bundle. While the Altitude bundle does not feature cosmetics like player cards and sprays, it brings a unique charm to the title with its special theme and design.

The weapons from the bundle do not feature any variants but come with an adorable animation of the tiny blades spinning with Agents sitting in the cockpit of each weapon.

This article will guide readers on how to acquire the Altitude weapon charm in Valorant.

Purchasing Altitude gunbuddy from Valorant store

The Altitude gunbuddy features a sign saying 'Remove Before Flight,' signifying the removable objects in the air and spacecraft. As the entire theme revolves around airplanes, the bundle does not shy away from adding a gunbuddy to beautify the collection.

Altitude gunbuddy from Valorant's store

Here's how you can acquire a gunbuddy from Valorant's store:

Launch the game and navigate your way to the store section.

The Altitude bundle is currently available in the store after replacing Oni 2.0.

Scroll sideways after entering the collection page until you see the Altitude Buddy.

You can purchase the gunbuddy separately for 475 VP (Valorant Points).

Alternatively, you can purchase the entire bundle for 5,100 VP, where the gunbuddy will be available for free alongside the bundle.

Once the gunbuddy is purchased, you can equip it from the 'Collection' section in-game, and it will stay in your inventory forever.

Once the bundle leaves the store, players will no longer be able to acquire the gunbuddy. Although the weapons from the collection will still be featured in the store, Riot Games does not bring back gunbuddies, player cards, or sprays to the title once the bundle is gone.

The Altitude bundle will also be available on the Night Market, a marketplace that features weapons at a discounted price. Since the Altitude bundle comes under the Deluxe tier, the collection is eligible for the Night Market as it does not cross the threshold for marketplace appearance.

Riot has already introduced various new cosmetics since the beginning of the year. With Episode 6, players received their favorite bundle for the second time, featuring a different set of weapons with Oni 2.0. The developers will continue to release unique cosmetics, such as the Altitude collection, as the title progresses into new seasons.

It is yet to be seen what new cosmetics Riot has under its belt after Altitude. With no further information available, players can currently enjoy the collection available in-store until the developers introduce something new.

