Valorant Oni 2.0 skin review: A worthy successor with minor flaws

Valorant is set to introduce a new skinline, bringing back the legendary Oni bundle featuring a different set of weapons. Riot also ensured players got a uniquely designed Katana that the first bundle missed out on.

The community was extremely hyped to get its hands on Oni 2.0, until some of them realized the minor issues the bundle brought.

Despite the flaws, Oni 2.0 still provides an exceptional cosmetic set, encompassing the pure essence of the first Oni bundle. Riot has also improved across the animation sector while releasing this bundle. This short review for Oni 2.0 will include a set of pros and cons for the bundle that will be released with Episode 6 Act 2.

What are the weapons included with Oni 2.0 in Valorant?

The Oni 2.0 features a set of five weapons, different from its predecessor. The weapons are as follows:

Oni Vandal

Oni Ares

Oni Bulldog

Oni Frenzy

Onimaru Kunitsuna (Melee)

Each weapon can be played with three variants apart from the base skin. Meaning one will have to spend Radianite Points (RP) on the skin to unlock its variants and other visual and sound features.

Priced at 7,100 Valorant Points (VP), Oni 2.0 is also a Premium-tier collection, much like the original Oni bundle.

Melee

Onimaru Kunitsuna (Melee) in Valorant (Image via Riot)

While many are excited to get their hands on Onimaru Kunitsuna Melee Katana, they must remember that the animation may not suit their expectations.

The Katana mostly stays sheathed, rendering the basic visuals a bit underwhelming. To enjoy the full-fledged might of the melee, one will have to inspect their melee by pressing the keybind.

However, the Onimaru Kunitsuna delivers one of the best melee animations in Valorant, making it more coveted than other melee skins. That being said, it is also one of the most expensive ones, as the melee alone costs 5350 VP.

However, players can expect this melee to be available in the Night Market, making the purchase easier if they can wait.

Weapon inspect animation for guns

Oni 2.0 Vandal inspect (Image via Riot)

The weapon animation while inspecting is pretty basic compared to the gorgeous melee. However, after upgrading the weapons, players can find all the original Oni elements, like the glowing Devil breath and lights.

It does not provide extra visuals as the bundle is a Premium-tier one.

Reload animation

Reloading Oni 2.0 Vandal in Valorant (Image via Riot)

The reload animation provides a neat visual where the Oni demon glows once the weapon receives a new magazine. It makes the animation appealing and close to the original Oni's legacy. Players must upgrade the weapon to enjoy the reload animation in Valorant.

Sound effects

Oni Frenzy (Image via Riot)

Upon firing, the sound effect provides sleek audio that uniquely replicates Japanese weapons. Players can spot similarities with the original Oni Phantom sound upon firing the Vandal from the 2.0 bundle. Riot did not hold back when incorporating all the essential effects into the set.

Other cosmetics

Oni Spray (Image via Riot)

Cosmetics like sprays and player cards are uniquely crafted for the Oni 2.0 bundle. Notably, the mentioned cosmetics alongside the gun buddy could be acquired separately.

That being said, these cosmetics are better with the collection as a whole as they fit the theme. With Oni representing a rather special theme, the cosmetics share the same essence.

Conclusion

All-in-all, Oni 2.0 is an excellent weapon set coming into Valorant Episode 6 Act 2. With a unique and gorgeous Katana bearing the original essence of the legendary Oni bundle, the 2.0 collection is worth buying if one can look past the minor melee animation issues.

