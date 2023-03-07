How much does Valorant's Oni 2.0 skin collection cost?

Valorant is set to introduce Oni 2.0, the successor to a beloved skin collection. The Oni skinline is considered one of the best skins available in the competitive shooter. Riot Games did not miss the opportunity to re-introduce the skin set featuring different weapons.

Players will once again be able to get hold of the collection featuring different weapons alongside a unique melee skin. The bundle will come out with Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 and feature various other cosmetics when purchased as a collection.

This article will provide information regarding the price of Oni 2.0 in Valorant.

Price and other details for Oni 2.0 collection in Valorant Episode 6 Act 2

Similar to its predecessor, Oni 2.0 will also be a Premium-tier collection in the game. This means readers can grab the bundle for 7,100 Valorant Points (VP). With that being said, each weapon skin from the collection will cost players 1775 VP, with the melee exclusively costing 5350 VP, which is slightly more expensive than the usual melee skins in bundles.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Carve a path of chaos and corruption with the return of Oni – LOCK//IN with Oni starting in EP_06 // ACTII. Carve a path of chaos and corruption with the return of Oni – LOCK//IN with Oni starting in EP_06 // ACTII. https://t.co/8AApEhb6kX

One can also purchase the Oni gun buddy for 475 VP, while the player card and spray cost 375 VP and 325 VP, respectively. Upon purchasing the bundle, players will get the player card, gun buddy, spray, and melee for free.

Every weapon and item included in Oni 2.0 bundle

The Oni 2.0 collection will feature five weapons that players will be able to utilize in Valorant. Players will also get the Oni 2.0 collection in the Night Market as the price fits the threshold. As a result, the skin lines will be available at a highly discounted price.

Mike | Valorant Leaks & News @ValorLeaks For anyone wondering of the Katana’s price by itself, it is 5350VP For anyone wondering of the Katana’s price by itself, it is 5350VP

The Night Market is a marketplace that offers special discounts on weapon skins for a limited time. Fans can get six random skins for sale from the market, and the collection is different for each player.

The weapons included in the Oni 2.0 collection are as follows:

Oni Vandal

Oni Frenzy

Oni Ares

Oni Bulldog

Onimaru Kunitsuna (Melee)

The other cosmetics included in the bundle are:

Oni 2.0 Spray

Oni 2.0 Player card

Oni 2.0 Gun buddy

All variants featured in Oni 2.0 bundle

The Oni 2.0 will share a similar set of variants to its predecessor. The collection will feature three variants for each weapon besides the base skin. They are as follows:

Ono 2.0 Base

Variant 1 (Kumo)

Variant 2 (Hana)

Variant 3 (Tsubame)

Players can unlock all the variants in-game using Radianite Points (RP). One can acquire this currency separately through real-life money or purchase the Battlepass to unlock tiers that hand RP for rewards. Once purchased, one can keep the skinline in their collection permanently.

The Oni 2.0 is undoubtedly one of the best releases from Riot to date. The melee skin is a uniquely crafted Katana that showcases Japanese culture brilliantly. The previous Oni bundle is already on the list of top-tier skins in Valorant so far, adding another successor to the collection and exciting players looking to get hold of the set.

