Valorant to introduce Signature, Topotek, and Tilde collections in Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass

Valorant enthusiasts all over the world have a lot to look forward to as the new season nears its arrival. Episode 6 Act 2 of Valorant will bring forward a new Agent, Gekko, to the game, as well as the latest edition of the seasonal Battlepass with new challenges and rewards for players to enjoy.

Episode 6 Act 2 will make its way into the game on March 7 and 8, 2023, with timings depending on the region. Players can expect a variety of skins, gun buddies, player cards and more cosmetics to arrive with this seasonal update.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass features Tilde Knife as the melee weapon

Each Battlepass in Valorant is a purchasable event that provides players the opportunity to earn a variety of in-game cosmetics for an affordable cost.

Players have the option to either purchase the Battlepass for 1000 VP (roughly $10) and avail 55 tiers of exclusive rewards, or complete the Battlepass for free and earn its limited, free accessories.

Apart from the three skin collections it offers, the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass also features 10 gun buddies, 17 sprays, 13 player cards, and 150 Radianite Points.

Here are the three skin collections that players can earn from the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass:

Signature

Topotek

Tilde

Signature

Signature skin collection in Valorant (Image via Sportskeeda)

Out of all the Battlepass skins, the Signature skin collection stands out with its distinct luminescent appearance, which sets it apart from other Battlepass skins. This collection features skins for Guardian, Marshal, Stinger and Sheriff.

While all skins in this collection are similarly designed with luminiscent patterns, each of them has a unique artwork that adds a peculiar touch to it. The Signature collection does not have any purchasable upgrades or variants.

Topotek

Topotek skin collection in Valorant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Topotek skin collection boasts a modern and elegant appearance that is sure to impress the playerbase. The collection features skins for Ghost, Phantom, Bucky, and Odin.

With a simple yet sophisticated design, each skin in the Topotek collection consists of striking geometric patterns that add a distinctive touch to the weapon. Similar to the Signature collection, skins from the Topotek collection do not have additional upgrades or variants.

Tilde

Tilde skin collection in Valorant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Tilde skin collection is perhaps the most remarkable addition to the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass, featuring an elegant, multicolored design that is sure to turn heads. This collection features skins for Bulldog, Shorty, Judge, Operator, and Melee.

Unlike the other two skin collections, Tilde comprises of skins that have 3 additional color variants - Red/Black, Purple, Green/Blue - each of which can be unlocked at a cost of 10 Radianite Points (RP).

In addition to all the exclusive cosmetics arriving with the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass, players can also expect the release of the much-awaited Oni 2.0 skin collection. The Premium Edition bundle will consist of skins for Vandal, Bulldog, Ares, Bulldog and a highly requested Katana (melee), which players can purchase as a bundle for 7100 VP.

