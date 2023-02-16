5 best Phantom skins in Valorant Episode 6

Valorant has been making its mark in the online FPS (First Person Shooter) multiplayer genre by quickly becoming one of the most popular shooters.

The Phantom is one of the two primary rifles available to a player. It costs 2900 credits to get in the game. The Phantom has a silencer that helps it shoot untraceable bullets. This is very useful for spamming an enemy through the smoke. However, a headshot with Phantom is not an instant kill, as the damage changes due to distance. It does 156, 140, and 124, depending on how close or far the bullet has been shot with it.

The game does provide some unique skins for both weapons. The article below lists the 5 best weapon skins for Phantom in Episode 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Protocol 781-A and 4 more Phantom skins in Valorant Episode 6

5) Ruination Phantom

The Ruination collection was released with patch 3.01 in July 2021. It has skins for the Phantom, Spectre, Ghost, Guardian, and Melee. The collection comes under the Exclusive edition of weapon skins in Valorant.

The Phantom from the collection costs 2175 VP (Valorant Points) without any discount. It has four variants: the default Emerald color, Purple, Red/Yellow, and Green.

The Ruination collection is a tie-in bundle with Riot's wildly successful game, League of Legends. It has a ghoulish aesthetic to it. It also has one of the most amazing equip animations, wherein the weapon materializes from smoke. Ruination also has a great sound design, making every kill feel satisfying.

4) Spectrum Phantom

The Spectrum collection was released in patch 3.05 in September 2021. It had skins for the Guardian, Phantom, Classic, Bulldog, and Melee. It comes under the Exclusive edition of weapon skins.

The Spectrum Phantom costs 2675 VP without any discounts. It has four variants: white (default), Black, Red, and Pink.

The Spectrum collection was the first bundle where Valorant collaborated with a celebrity. In the case of Spectrum, they collaborated with the DJ, Zedd. Spectrum is one of the cleanest skins in the game. One unique thing about the bundle is that after inspecting the weapon, the game will play rather catchy music.

3) Prime 2.0 Phantom

The Prime 2.0 collection was released in March 2021 with patch 2.04. It comes under the Premium Edition of weapon skins. It had skins for the Phantom, Odin, Frenzy, Bucky, and Melee.

The Prime 2.0 Phantom costs 1775 VP without discounts and has four variants. These are the default White, Gold, Green, and Orange.

The Prime 2.0 collection was one of the game's first '2.0' bundles. Following the hugely successful 'Prime' bundle was a tough task, but the 2.0 collection was received fairly well by the players. It is also one of the only 2.0 collections in the game that has a different kill finisher than its predecessor.

2) BlastX Phantom

The BlastX collection was released in December 2020 with patch 1.14. It comes under an Exclusive edition of weapon skins in Valorant. It had skins for Odin, Phantom, Spectre, Frenzy, and Melee.

The Phantom from this bundle costs about 2175 VP. It has four variants: Black, Yellow, Pink, and the default White/Green.

The BlastX collection has a toy gun aesthetic as it shoots foam bullets toward its enemies. The foam bullets can also be seen stuck to the wall after they've been shot. BlastX is one of the most underrated skin collections in Valorant. It has a fantastic punk-rock kill sound that pumps up the players every time they kill an enemy.

1) Protocol 781-A Phantom

The Protocol 781-A collection was released in January 2022 alongside patch 4.0. The collection had skins for the Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, Bulldog, and Melee. The collection comes under the Ultra tier of weapon skins in Valorant.

The Phantom from the collection costs about 2475 VP without discounts. It has four variants: Red/Blue, White/Pink, Green, and the default Grey/Black.

The Protocol collection is easily one of the coolest weapon skins in the game. It has perhaps the best equip animation wherein the weapon grows to its actual size through its intricate mechanisms. It is also the only skin in Valorant that has voicelines.

Valorant players have always had debates now and then about which of the two rifles is best to use. Vandal and Phantom have pros and cons, where the Vandal can kill an enemy with an instant headshot at any distance, whereas the Phantom is best for spray transfers and mid-range battles.

Due to the difference in opinion, there has never been a clear winner in the debate, and ultimately it only comes down to the player's preference.

