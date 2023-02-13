5 best Sheriff skins in Valorant Episode 6

Valorant is one of the most popular online multiplayer games in the FPS (First Person Shooter) genre. The game has seen an insane amount of rise in its player base since its release. Multiple reasons contribute to its rise in popularity.

Valorant has created an exciting esports scene with VCT (Valorant Champions Tour). In 2022, the game became a global esports as teams from all over the world were able to surprise everyone and beat the top competition.

Another reason for Valorant's rise in popularity is its unique skin designs. The game offers a massive number of skins. All these skins have great sound and visual effects alongside some coolest-looking finishers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Magepunk, Singularity, and three more Sheriff skins in Valorant that you should get in Episode 6

5) Chronovoid Sheriff

The Chronovoid collection was released with patch 5.06 in September 2022. It has skins for the Sheriff, Judge, Phantom, Vandal, and Melee. Chronovoid comes under the Exclusive edition of skins in Valorant.

The Sheriff of this collection costs 2175 VP (Valorant Points) without any discount. It has four Purple variants, Red, Black, and the default Gold/White.

The Chronovoid collection is one of the cleanest-looking skins in the game. One of the coolest things about the skin is how the kill finisher's color will change according to the equipped variant. It also has one of the most satisfying sound effects in the game, and with a Chrovoid Sheriff, all those headshots feel much better.

4) Magepunk 2.0 Sheriff

The Magepunk 2.0 collection was released with patch 3.10 in November 2021. It had skins for the Sheriff, Guardian, Operator, Ares, and Melee. The Magepunk collection comes under the Premium edition of Valorant weapon skins.

The Sheriff of this collection costs 1775 VP without any discounts. It has four variants: Blue, Green, Pink, and Orange. However, unlike other weapon skins, the variants here will only subtly change the color of the skin looked at.

Magepunk 1.0 was a very successful release; hence, the 2.0 collection had a lot to live up to, so it did. It didn't necessarily add anything new to its skin, but the steampunk aesthetic and the electrifying finisher were enough to charm people into buying the 2.0 collection.

3) Protocol 781-A Sheriff

The Protocol 781-A collection was released with patch 4.0 in January 2022. It had skins for the Sheriff, Spectre, Bulldog, Phantom, and Melee. It comes under the Ultra edition of Valorant skin.

The Sheriff of this collection costs about 2475 VP. It has four variants: White/Pink, Red/Blue, Green, and the default Grey/Black.

The Protocol collection is one of the unique skins in the game, as it is the only one with its voicelines. Apart from that, the protocol has one of the most amazing equipment animations wherein your gun shows off its intricate mechanisms. The Protocol collection also has a very satisfying skill sound effect and a fantastic finisher.

2) Reaver Sheriff

The Reaver collection was originally released in the beta version of Valorant and was later re-released with patch 1.11 in November 2020. It had skins for Melee, Operator, Vandal, Sheriff, and the Guardian. It comes under the Premium edition of weapon skins.

The Sheriff from the collection costs 1775 VP and has four variants. These are the default Purple, Red, Black, and White.

The Reaver collection is one of the most popular skin collections in the game. So much so that a Reaver 2.0 was eventually released, which was also highly successful. Reaver has some of the best sound designs and animations. Its ghastly aesthetic is beautiful in-game, and it easily has one of the slickest reload animations in Valorant.

1) Singularity Sheriff

The Singularity collection was released with patch 1.10 in October 2020. It had skins for Spectre, Phantom, Ares, Sheriff, and Melee. The Singularity collection comes under the Exclusive edition of weapon skins.

The Sheriff here costs 2175 VP without any discounts. The Singularity collection has four variants: Black, Blue, Red, and Purple.

The Singularity collection has become a crowd favorite for the Sheriff. The weapon skins here have a sci-fi aesthetic as the finishers create a black hole that sucks the last enemy into it. It also offers the most amazing reload animation and the best sound design for shooting the weapon.

