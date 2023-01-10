Valorant contains 17 guns in the entire arsenal, constituting the complete collection of weapons for the player base. There are five Sidearms, two Sub Machine Guns, two Shotguns, four Rifles, two Sniper, and two Heavy guns.

The long-standing debate about which weapon is best to use in Valorant has been revolving around the internet for a long time. Vandal and Phantom have remained the prime contenders for this position as players establish reasons and logical explanations. While other weapons have greater stopping power, the Vandal and Phantom have showcased consistent performances throughout different ranks.

Note: The reasons listed reflect the opinion of the author. The choices may be different for every individual.

Is the Phantom superior to the Vandal in Valorant 2023?

Valorant has various maps with different scenes and distance scenarios where players can employ strategies with different weapons. All weapons have features that players can use to take gunfights and secure an advantage over their opposing team.

Phantom belongs to the Rifle category of weapons in Valorant and costs 2,900 in-game credits to purchase from the buy menu. The Phantom gun has many compelling features that can make it a better weapon choice for some players.

This article lists five reasons to compel Valorant players to choose the Phantom over the Vandal:

1) Faster fire rate

The Phantom features a faster fire rate than the Vandal, which can be an excellent tool for players who can track the bodies of enemy characters. The weapon can quickly punch in multiple shots and easily take down enemy agents.

2) Silenced

The Phantom is a silenced weapon, meaning enemies cannot see the bullet tracers, unlike the Vandal. This great feature allows players to cover the exact location of their position on the map.

3) Spray transfer

The total recoil on the Phantom is comparatively more manageable to control than the Vandal. This creates a better avenue for players to start their spray on one enemy and transfer it toward another player while taking gunfights with multiple Agents.

4) Large Magazine

The Phantom contains 30 bullets per magazine compared to the 25 bullets per magazine of the Vandal. This means that players using the Phantom can put up longer gunfights without going into reloading.

5) Better in the close and medium range

The Phantom is undoubtedly better than the Vandal at close range, as players can quickly compensate for its recoil and adjust bullet trajectories. The gun also retains more accuracy while moving, which can help it score a point above the Vandal.

Various debates and discussions exist on which weapon is better between the Phantom and the Vandal. The factors affecting the different types of gunfights in Valorant can also affect the effectiveness of different weapons. This is the same as when a mechanically adept player buys an Operator for long-range fights instead of taking the fight with a rifle weapon.

In conclusion, players generally switch from Phantom to Vandal and vice versa in different situations. Players who grind and can accurately tap heads will prefer to pick up a Vandal, and others who like to land shots on the body more buy up the Phantom.

